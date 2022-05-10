Chris Pratt Teams Up with Global Top-Selling Outdoor Solar Generator Brand, Jackery, to Kick-off Summer Travel Season

Providing green energy solutions for the outdoors, Jackery launches the Solar Generator 2000 Pro in New York

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a digital nomad or the casual family camper, green and sustainable energy is the future of any adventure on and off the grid. Jackery, a global top-selling outdoor solar generator brand, has teamed up with actor and outdoors enthusiast Chris Pratt to power outdoor experiences further with the launch of its most advanced green energy product yet, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro. The new solar generator is capable of receiving a full charge to 2,160 Wh in just 2.5 hours of sunlight, emboldening campers to pick up and go whenever, wherever, and for however long.

Today, international partners and media gathered in New York City to learn from Jackery and Chris Pratt just how solar energy, and specifically the Solar Generator 2000 Pro, allows you to go further without compromise and 'live life to the outdoorsiest.'

"I've always loved to camp. I'm a total gear head when it comes to outdoor equipment. I'd never promote something I wouldn't use myself. The Jackery solar generator provides unlimited renewable energy. It's an absolute game changer," said award-winning television and film star Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt also stars in a new online video produced by Jackery that anchors its annual Jackery Day event on May 12. In the video, Jackery fans get a closer look at Chris enjoying the outdoors, a peek at the new Solar Generator 2000 Pro in action, and how his camping experience gets an upgrade thanks to Jackery.

From cooking a full course meal with an electric stove deep in the woods, to streaming your favorite show while relaxing with an ocean view, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro allows you to easily turn something you never thought possible into your next outdoor family tradition.

Inspired by and designed under the California sun where Jackery was founded, the new Solar Generator 2000 Pro combines a high-capacity portable power station, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro, with six advanced solar panels, the Jackery SolarSaga 200W, to deliver a fully equipped solution for energy capture, safety, and usability to power your ultimate outdoor experience.

New features of the Solar Generator 2000 Pro include:

Fastest green energy capture and charging

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro fully charges in just 2.5 hours of sunlight thanks to industry-leading conversion and energy transfer rates from six lightweight SolarSaga 200W solar panels.

Enhanced safety and reliability

Jackery has a built-in advanced Battery Management System (BMS) ™ with dual-monitoring chips to regulate and protect your battery life and your devices. This smart BMS monitors each individual cell and battery pack health to improve battery life.

Jackery's first-rate lithium battery houses four temperature core detectors, which allows the temperature to be consistently and smoothly controlled when charging to deliver an ultra-safe and reliable experience. If the monitoring temperature exceeds the red line of safety, it will automatically shut off charging and signal the battery core to go into self-protection mode.

Upgraded ease of use

The first-ever newly designed foldable handle on the power station is unique to Jackery, making it convenient to pack and store wherever you go.

With magnetic foldable features, the solar panels are flexible and easy to stand up. All 6 solar panels can be set up to receive 1200 watts of power in just 2 minutes.

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers less than 53 DB of sound, ensuring quiet and peaceful charging.

With a simple press of a button, you can access solar power charging in seconds.

Boosted power capacity

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers impressive charging capacity and charging power with 2,160 W capacity, 2,200W AC power, and 4,400 W peak power, perfect to power most small household appliances outdoors.

It boasts eight power outlets (three AC, two USB-A, two USB-C, one DC) that can power multiple devices simultaneously.

Founded in 2012 and putting solar generators on the map in 2018, Jackery has helped family campers, van lifers, RV owners and outdoors enthusiasts take on the outdoors without compromising on what kind of devices and appliances they can bring, or where that energy is coming from.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro will be available starting May 12 for $6,199 at Jackery.com, Amazon, Home Depot and other major retailers. For more information and to see Jackery's full range of products, visit Jackery.com.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a top-selling global outdoor solar generator brand that emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise. As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020. To date, Jackery has received 12 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The New York Times, CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, Tom's Guide, and other publications have ranked it among the best solar generators on the market. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 1.5 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan, and China. Visit Jackery.com for more.

Chris Pratt powering up a Jackery solar generator in Atlanta on April 24, 2022. (PRNewswire)

