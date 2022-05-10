Dragonfly Capital Closes Oversubscribed $650 Million Crypto Venture Fund III

Firm to expand its global portfolio of early stage crypto and blockchain investments

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Capital ("Dragonfly"), a global crypto-focused investment firm, announced today the final closing of its third venture fund, Dragonfly Ventures III, L.P. ("Fund III") with capital commitments from limited partners of $650 million, exceeding the Fund's original target of $500 million. The oversubscribed fund was closed at its hard cap and received strong support from institutional limited partners including leading Ivy League endowments, KKR, Tiger Global, Sequoia China, Invesco, US pensions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Dragonfly Capital (PRNewswire)

Dragonfly previously closed Dragonfly Ventures II in 2021 after raising over $250 million. The new fund enhances the firm's capacity to invest across all stages of blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, native protocols, and tokens that seek to create new digital economies. Dragonfly will build on the team's investment track record and its global, technologist first approach to investing in crypto companies.

"Dragonfly has always been different because of two things: our global approach to investing, which reflects the borderless nature of crypto, and our technical bent, as most of our team understands crypto technology from first principles. In Fund III, we will double down on backing the next breakthroughs in crypto infrastructure, DeFi, smart contract scaling, and breakthrough consumer products like NFTs, crypto games, and DAOs. It's an exciting moment in the history of web3 and we're eager to partner with the next generation of builders," said Haseeb Qureshi, Managing Partner at Dragonfly.

"We're looking forward to continuing to do what we love – working closely with founders at the very earliest stages to build generational companies in crypto. Most of our investment team previously worked at crypto startups and we lean on this hands-on experience to help entrepreneurs navigate the difficult parts of creating amazing companies in this space," said Tom Schmidt, General Partner at Dragonfly.

Since its inception in 2018, Dragonfly has established a strong track record and invested over $700 million of capital across seed, series A, series B, and liquid crypto deals. To date, the firm has made early investments in many top projects and companies, including Avalanche, NEAR Protocol, Compound, MakerDAO, 1inch, Matter Labs, Amber Group, Anchorage, Bybit, and Dune Analytics.

About Dragonfly Capital

Dragonfly Capital ("Dragonfly") is a leading global, crypto-focused investment firm that partners with crypto founders in all stages of development, from seed to series D, to liquid tokens. With a global team of over 40 professionals, Dragonfly focuses on working closely with founders to solve their most pertinent problems on tech, product and go to market. For more information, please visit https://dcp.capital .

Funds managed by Dragonfly Capital and its subsidiaries are only available to accredited investors. The foregoing is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell any security, and should not be used as the basis for any investment decision. Investing in crypto assets is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated.

