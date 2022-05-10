InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mat for Salons and Barbershops (MTN-3664)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a barber for 17 years and I own my own shop. I thought there could be a better support mat or pad for around the chair," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the STYLISH SALON MAT. My design would enable a barber/stylist to freely move in any direction while still receiving added comfort and support for the legs, back and feet."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved mat for use in salons and barbershops. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional halfmoon-shaped mats. As a result, it provides added coverage around the styling chair and it increases comfort and support for the back and legs while cutting or styling hair. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply, use and clean so it is ideal for salons, barbershops, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3664, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

