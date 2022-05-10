JD Martin Names Austin VP Of Renewable Energy and E-Mobility Division

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, President and CEO of JD Martin, is pleased to announce industry veteran Allen Austin has joined the company effective June 6, 2022. In a newly created role, as the VP of Renewable Energy and E-mobility division, Allen will lead efforts to deliver sustainability solutions to current and future customers, partners and stakeholders.

"We are excited to have Allen join our team," said Jeff Anderson, Director of Industrial Sales. "The combination of his deep industry knowledge, extensive experience in utility sales and management, and his specialized expertise in renewable energy and E-mobility solutions, means Allen really gets the unique challenges our customers, and their infrastructure stakeholders face."

Austin says, "Greg's vision fascinated me. We're on an aligned, accelerated path to lead one of the industry's fastest-growing segments. Joining JD Martin was a clear and easy decision for me due to their longevity, leadership, recent growth and customer-first culture."

Allen brings more than 25 years of industry experience in test engineering, product and program management. Most recently at ABB, Inc. Austin was responsible for increasing awareness of their Renewable Energy and Power Generation solutions. His previous professional experience includes Underwriters Laboratories, Raytheon Defense, Siemens EC and Tyco Electronics.

Austin earned his B.S. from Purdue University with a dual major in Electrical Engineering and Technology. He holds a master's certificate in Business Administration (C/MBA) from Tulane University and is a certified IACET Instructor. Austin is an active and contributing member of NEMA, ACP, SEIA, SEPA and EUIC.

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 14 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolina's and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

