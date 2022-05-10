Meet the Company that Supplied the Battleship Horn on the World's Largest Pickup Truck

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The owner of the world's largest pickup truck recently installed a Battleship horn. Where did it come from? HornBlasters, of course.

For over 20 years, HornBlasters CEO Matt Heller has sold train horns that you can add to your vehicle. HornBlasters is expanding to sell literal Battleship horns that you can install on boats, cars, trucks, stadiums, municipalities and anything else that may need a thundering sound. BATTLESHIPS. Yeah. Aircraft carriers, that sort of thing. Driving on the highway can feel like a daily war. Now, HornBlasters is selling Battleship horns for your car so that you can honk as you drive into action.

A sampling of the big boy horns in the new Battleship collection:

THE SUPER TOOTER HORN

You're looking for one of the biggest, loudest sounding horns on the planet. You've found it! This is advanced level, grade-A horn honkery.

THE DESTROYER HORN

The Destroyer KM-165 Air Horn is a behemoth in its own right. It's meant to be installed on battleships up to 246ft. In length. Let that sink in.

THE WARSHIP HORN

The Warship KM-110 Air Horn has earth-shaking potential due to its core roots. The honk from this horn will be felt in the pit of your soul. It's super loud, reaching 143dB at only 120 PSI.

Heller has been helping drivers honk for over 20 years, and the company's growth is as fast as its horns' honks are loud. To interview Heller about HornBlasters, email Mitchell@BCCcommunications.com

ABOUT HORNBLASTERS

HornBlasters is a market leader for automotive train horn applications. Founded in 2002, it has created a niche automotive product segment of train horns for cars, trucks, rail, and boats. Since then, the business has exponentially grown its market and has expanded into air suspension, load support, and electric air horns.

