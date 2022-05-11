The Best Contact Center as a Service Software for Enterprise in 2022, as Indicated by Software Buyers

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews has published its 2022 Contact Center as a Service Data Quadrant, which reveals the top four providers for enterprise in 2022. These providers have been named Gold Medalists based on the feedback gathered from software buyers via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey.

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) is a cloud-based customer experience solution that allows organizations to use a provider's software to manage incoming support or respond to inquiries from consumers in a hosted subscription model.

On SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant, software providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (Composite Score, or CS) that averages end-user evaluation across four different areas: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. The CCaaS providers with the top scores are recognized by SoftwareReviews as Gold Medalists for the year.

The 2022 Contact Center as a Service Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

