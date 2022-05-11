Hackensack Meridian Health Ranked #4 on the 2022 DiversityInc Top Hospitals and Health Systems List

Second year in a row on distinguished list recognizes health network's extensive initiatives to promote diverse, equitable and inclusive culture

EDISON, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health care network, was recognized for a second year in a row on the 2022 DiversityInc Top Hospitals and Health Systems list. Hackensack Meridian Health placed fourth overall in this year's ranking, up from 11th in 2021.

"New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and Hackensack Meridian Health is deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our network and working to address healthcare inequality," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "It is an honor to be recognized once again on DiversityInc's top hospitals and health systems list, and we will continue advancing equality and opportunity for our team members, as well as providing high-quality, compassionate care for all communities.''

Since 2001, the survey has been the most comprehensive, empirically data-driven D&I analysis based on organization-submitted information from some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workplace Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

Hackensack Meridian Health increased its ranking to No. 4, up from No. 11 due to major strides in governance, leadership and enhancing supplier diversity.

"Hackensack Meridian Health remains committed to eliminating disparities in health care, and we continue to implement innovative initiatives that will help us build upon the progress we are making toward building a more inclusive culture,'' said Avonia Richardson-Miller, EdD, MA, CDE® senior vice president and Chief Diversity Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health.

The top 10 major employers that ranked on the 2022 DiversityInc Top Hospitals and Health Systems are:

Northwell Health Cleveland Clinic Mayo Clinic Hackensack Meridian Health Mount Sinai Health System City of Hope NYU Langone Health Jefferson Health Henry Ford Health System OhioHealth

"The 2022 survey Cronbach Alpha Reliability score for the overall model was .89. Board and senior management accountability and a measured focus on equitable access to talent development programs were two areas of marked improvement of this year's survey participants," said Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc's Chief Executive Officer.

Hackensack Meridian Health's DiversityInc ranking follows major initiatives in recent years that are part of the network's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy:

Establishing a network-wide goal for tying executive compensation to measurable metrics focused on increasing the representation of underrepresented team members in leadership positions at HMH targeting Black, Latinx and Asians.

The network relaunched the DEI Executive/Advisory Council, which is chaired by the CEO and the Chief Diversity Officer, a newly created position that elevated the role of the network's senior DEI official. The councils aligned the overall DEI Governance Structure with best practices to provide oversight of DEI efforts and strategies and monitor progress.

HMH launched local site Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Councils chaired by site Hospital Presidents. The local DEI Councils will help each site identify and address localized health disparities and help the network resolve them.

The network increased its spending with diverse suppliers from $9.4 million to $73.5 million this year.

Launched implicit and explicit bias training for all 36,000 team members. All team members are scheduled to be trained by May 2023 .

Planning 2nd Annual Day of Understanding for July and August as continued participation in the CEO Action Pledge. This program helps team members get comfortable with uncomfortable conversations about race, equality, equity, etc.

Appointing the first African-American male to HMH's Board of Trustees. John E. Harmon, Sr. , IOM, who is a board member and former chairman of the board for the National Black Chamber of Commerce, with 150 affiliate chapters and more than 15 international affiliates, joined HMH's Board in January 2021 .

Every Hackensack Meridian Health hospital was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in the 2022 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Eleven network hospitals earned the coveted "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation. Additionally, two network hospitals earned the "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" designation. This designation signals to LGBTQ patients and allies that the healthcare facility has met the foundational elements of LGBTQ patient-centered care.

Launched Maternal Health Blue Ribbon Task Force to address unacceptable disparities in maternal outcomes in New Jersey . The Maternal Health Awareness Symposium in January included participation by NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy .

Through the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the network is working to make sure New Jersey's physicians reflect the communities they serve. Half of our students are from communities of color. A diverse physician workforce will get us closer to improving health outcomes for all communities.

