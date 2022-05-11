Huawei USA Experts to Discuss Future of 5G at The Big 5G Event

Execs from Huawei USA will address 5G security and ecosystems during two sessions at Light Reading's annual conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA will lead two discussions at Light Reading's The Big 5G Event, which will provide unique insights into the current 5G landscape, including applications for enterprises as the U.S. adopts the technology for digitalization of businesses and industries. The multi-day conference is returning to a full in-person event, taking place in Austin May 16-18, and is expected to host more than 1,500 professionals to discuss the future of 5G networks and solutions.

Huawei Technologies USA is participating in The Big 5G Event 2022 as a gold sponsor. Audiences at the event will hear from two executives: Andy Purdy, CSO of Huawei Technologies USA and Mohamed Madkour, VP Global Wireless & Cloud Core Network Marketing and Solutions, Huawei Technologies

Panel Discussion: Security Strategies for the 5G Era

Sponsor Address: Enriching Enterprise 5G Ecosystem

Huawei Technologies USA has a longstanding relationship with Light Reading dating back to 2011, and has been sponsoring The Big 5G Event at a platinum level since 2016, offering its expertise in the 5G space as a global leader in 5G innovation. Spokespeople will emphasize the company's commitment to providing widespread connectivity for all during conversations at The Big 5G Event. For more information about and to register for the event please visit https://tmt.knect365.com/big-5g-event/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have approximately 195,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

