Lifeloc Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.161 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(145) thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.810 million and quarterly net profit of $403 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter 2021 results include a gain of $465 thousand from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. Revenue for the quarter increased by 19% versus the first quarter last year, primarily through demand recovery from the COVID-19 global pandemic as well as new product adoption. Increasing research and development investment contributed to the loss in this quarter.
New platform LX9 and LT7 devices are producing strong sales growth. The L-series devices feature a high-resolution modern display with a highly customizable user interface. Their features and performance have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.
Our most important goal remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capability of building easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We intend to use the SpinDx™ technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk", to develop a series of devices and tests that could be used at roadside, emergency rooms and in workplace testing to get a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. The first test we intend to offer is the SpinDx device with disks for delta-9-THC detection from an oral fluid sample collected from a test subject. Then we intend to offer a device based on our recently updated LX9 breathalyzer to collect a sample for analysis from breath, which coupled with the SpinDx device will be our marijuana breathalyzer system. We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the test speed and robustness of the device. We are continuing to work on developing this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response. Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the first products of the SpinDx technology platform.
"We are glad to see more sales recovery in 2022, with many customers having deferred new equipment purchases during the pandemic," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "However, we are not just relying on pent up demand for sales growth, but instead our strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases will be the big driver. The Easycal® calibration station and the premium L-series devices are finding broad acceptance and the R.A.D.A.R.® 200 devices have been released to sales. The L-series devices have grown from a small base to a significant contributor to revenue and margin. Revenue from these is expected to provide the continued funding to push the SpinDx product platform across the finish line to commercialization. Research and development expenses will remain high in this push to complete the first of many products built on the SpinDx platform, prioritizing substantial value creation over short-term profitability. We are working towards the goal of initial SpinDx sales this year."
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.
Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
ASSETS
March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
2,018,828
$
2,571,668
Accounts receivable, net
798,748
562,092
Inventories, net
2,514,112
2,668,789
Prepaid expenses and other
167,006
56,897
Total current assets
5,498,694
5,859,446
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:
Land
317,932
317,932
Building
1,928,795
1,928,795
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
569,448
569,448
Production equipment, software and space modifications
958,785
958,785
Training courses
432,375
432,375
Office equipment, software and space modifications
216,618
216,618
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
226,356
226,356
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
467,485
456,685
Less accumulated depreciation
(2,628,470)
(2,518,966)
Total property and equipment, net
2,489,324
2,588,028
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net
115,920
134,428
Deposits and other
163,480
163,480
Deferred taxes
248,024
204,449
Total other assets
527,424
502,357
Total assets
$
8,515,442
$
8,949,831
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
295,523
$
445,985
Term loan payable, current portion
48,887
48,513
Customer deposits
166,100
170,952
Accrued expenses
155,299
298,530
Deferred revenue, current portion
74,460
71,604
Reserve for warranty expense
46,500
46,500
Total current liabilities
786,769
1,082,084
TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
1,255,727
1,267,551
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
6,486
6,430
Total liabilities
2,048,982
2,356,065
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares
authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding
4,668,014
4,650,812
Retained earnings
1,798,446
1,942,954
Total stockholders' equity
6,466,460
6,593,766
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,515,442
$
8,949,831
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
REVENUES:
2022
2021
Product sales
$
2,111,757
$
1,775,447
Royalties
26,640
12,564
Rental income
22,239
21,532
Total
2,160,636
1,809,543
COST OF SALES
1,318,747
985,666
GROSS PROFIT
841,889
823,877
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
390,024
307,212
Sales and marketing
276,637
230,478
General and administrative
352,833
350,120
Total
1,019,494
887,810
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(177,605)
(63,933)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan
0
465,097
Interest income
432
499
Interest expense
(10,910)
(13,517)
Total
(10,478)
452,079
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
(188,083)
388,146
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
43,575
15,325
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(144,508)
$
403,471
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.06)
$
0.16
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.06)
$
0.16
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,454,116
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,454,116
2,454,116
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances
$
6,593,766
$
5,900,642
Common stock (no shares issued during periods):
Beginning balances
4,650,812
4,633,655
Stock based compensation expense related
to stock options
17,202
17,157
Ending balances
4,668,014
4,650,812
Retained earnings:
Beginning balances
1,942,954
1,266,987
Net income (loss)
(144,508)
403,471
Ending balances
1,798,446
1,670,458
Total stockholders' equity, ending balances
$
6,466,460
$
6,321,270
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
(144,508)
$
403,471
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided from (used in) operating activities-
Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)
-
(465,097)
Depreciation and amortization
129,088
66,828
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
34,789
-
Deferred taxes, net change
(43,575)
(1,441)
Stock based compensation expense related to
stock options
17,202
17,157
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
Accounts receivable
(236,656)
(169,622)
Inventories
119,888
(82,022)
Income taxes receivable
-
(13,884)
Prepaid expenses and other
(110,109)
(20,606)
Accounts payable
(150,462)
21,968
Customer deposits
(4,852)
6,170
Accrued expenses
(143,231)
(102,547)
Deferred revenue
2,912
2,249
Net cash provided from (used in)
operating activities
(529,514)
(337,376)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,800)
-
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(10,800)
-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)
-
471,347
Principal payments made on term loan
(12,526)
(12,006)
Net cash provided from (used in) financing
activities
(12,526)
459,341
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
(552,840)
121,965
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,571,668
2,195,070
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
2,018,828
$
2,317,035
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
9,834
$
13,246
