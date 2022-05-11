SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 - (NASDAQ: ARQQ)

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp..

Shareholders who purchased shares of ARQQ during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of: (i) all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) all holders of Centricus securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Arqit and Centricus (the "Merger") and entitled to vote on the Merger.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 5, 2022

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 5, 2022.

