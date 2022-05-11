Smirnoff Lemonades to Splash Down at the First-Ever Billboard MusicCon, Quenching the Thirst for Fun We've All Been Craving

The New Smirnoff lineup redefines fun this summer, opening the door to bold, one-of-a-kind experiences For the People

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, fun is in high demand and short supply - not anymore. Smirnoff is taking over the first-ever Billboard MusicCon, elevating fun to new heights. As the presenting partner of the inaugural weekend in Las Vegas May 13-14, Smirnoff will introduce its NEW Smirnoff Lemonade Collection, including the new Smirnoff ICE and Smirnoff Seltzer Neon Lemonade variety packs and new Smirnoff Peach Lemonade flavored spirit. Billboard MusicCon goers (21+) are invited to "Squeeze the Day" with a vibrant lemonade wonderland experience, with delicious fun around every corner.

Mingle through the Smirnoff Lemonade Lounge where a simple (faux) lemon unlocks spontaneous bold prizes, which could include a pair of tickets to the Billboard Music Awards on Sun., May 15, VIP meet and greets with Smirnoff partner Ty Dolla $ign and more. Fans are also invited to enjoy live performances from VIP artists like DJ Brittany Sky and Ty Dolla $ign, who will take the stage for an unforgettable headlining performance on Sat., May 14 to wrap the two days of flavorful festivities.

"Smirnoff is redefining fun with our new Neon Lemonades Variety Packs for people who refuse to settle for good, and demand great — better yet, BOLD," said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff FMB Director. "Fun these days is in high demand and life is most fun when you make things happen rather than let life happen to you. That's exactly what Smirnoff Lemonades will continue to do for the people, it's the neon way to lemonade."

For fans at home, Smirnoff is sharing custom content from the hottest artists including Ty Dolla $ign. But that's not all. Throughout the summer, Smirnoff will raise the bar for fun with unexpected lemonade drops in select U.S. cities, ripe for bold new experiences and squeeze the day moments.

The first-of-its-kind, MusicCon will expand the Billboard Music Awards footprint through exclusive conversations, unique fan experiences and nightly performances that celebrate the past year in music while setting the tone for the year to come. All concerts will be free, with entry on a first come, first serve basis, giving all the people an opportunity to get in on the action. Fans can RSVP or purchase tickets here .

As part of its Lemonades national launch, Smirnoff collaborated with multi-platinum selling recording artist, Ty Dolla $ign to appear in a series of advertising spots set to air throughout the summer.

"Smirnoff Lemonades are all about the dope memories and fun that happen when people live life boldly. I'm all about that vibe and excited to bring it to the first-ever Billboard MusicCon," said Ty Dolla $ign. "But that's just the beginning, because Smirnoff is bringing the fun and flavor to the people all summer long. The summer is ours baby!"

To level-up the fun, the new Smirnoff ICE and Smirnoff Seltzer Neon Lemonade Variety Packs include four bold flavors: Pink Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, Blue Raspberry Lemonade and Pineapple Lemonade. The Variety Packs are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $15.99 per 12 pk. New Smirnoff Peach Lemonade flavored spirit is available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $17.99 per 1.75L, $11.99 per 750ml and $0.99 per 50ml. Also on the scene to bring the flavor all summer long, Smirnoff ICE Smash Lemonades - available in Peach Lemonade and Pink Lemonade at a suggested retail price of $1.49 per 16 Oz or $2.49 per 5 Oz.

For more deliciously bold updates and news, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter. And no matter how you choose to enjoy Smirnoff Lemonades, please remember to always drink responsibly.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 or older. Sweepstakes begins 5/13 @ 6:00 p.m. & ends 5/14 @11:59 p.m., subject to availability of prizes/gifts. Most participants will receive gifts, NOT prizes). Participation available on a first come, first serve basis. Alcohol NOT part of any prize/gift. For Billboard Music Awards tickets prize, guest must be 21+. Additional restrictions apply. Unclaimed prizes/gifts NOT awarded. Consumer must agree to Official Rules (with code of conduct, odds and other details) prior to participation. Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY; Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864 serving as a catalyst to revolutionizing drinking culture across generations from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

