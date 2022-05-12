ADVANCED TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND AMAZING - THE EXHIBITION AT COMIC-CON MUSEUM SUMMER OF 2022

An Exclusive Installation Commemorating Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary Set to Premiere at San Diego's Comic-Con Museum on July 1st, Just in Time for the Comic-Con Convention.

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition will be a new significant installation at the Comic-Con Museum celebrating Marvel's friendly neighborhood Super Hero's 60th anniversary. The installation will debut on July 1st with advanced tickets on sale now from Fever.

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND AMAZING – THE EXHIBITION (PRNewswire)

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing —The Exhibition invites visitors to explore interactive installations, discover an extensive collection of priceless Marvel artifacts from the past six decades, including original comic art, animation materials, and film production elements celebrating the web-slinger's rich legacy. They will learn about the many creators who have contributed to the Spider-Man mythos and get a look into the future of the world's favorite super hero.

In an effort to reduce the possibility of having to wait in long lines, Comic-Con Museum and Fever have initiated a timed ticketing system that will allow a limited number of visitors into the Museum at particular times. This will have the added benefit of preventing overcrowding and allowing visitors to view all the Museum has to offer in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Tickets are first come first served and only a select number are available each day. Please visit beyondamazingexhibition.com for the latest ticketing information.

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition will remain on display through the end of the year, with tie-in programming and other special events planned to take place throughout the run. For more information, please visit marvel.com and comic-conmuseum.org

About Marvel Entertainment:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

More information at marvel.com. © 2022 MARVEL

About Semmel Exhibitions:

Semmel Exhibitions creates exhibitions, which travel worldwide, and hosts international exhibitions in Germany, Austria, and German-speaking Switzerland. Semmel Exhibitions is a division of Semmel Concerts Entertainment, the large German live entertainment producer. Since Semmel Exhibitions started touring its exhibitions TUTANKHAMUN – HIS TOMB AND HIS TREASURES; THE DISCOVERY OF KING TUT; and most recently MARVEL: UNIVERSE OF SUPER HEROES, they have reached an audience of more than seven million people worldwide, and built a strong international network within museums, science centers, cultural venues and the creative industries. More information at semmel-exhibitions.com.

About Comic-Con Museum:

Comic-Con Museum is a division of San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC) a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to creating the general public's awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms, including participation in and support of public presentations, conventions, exhibits, museums and other public outreach activities which celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture. In addition to its San Diego convention each summer Comic-Con (the premier comics convention of its kind in the world), SDCC organizes the Anaheim-based WonderCon each spring, and the SAM: Storytelling Across Media symposium in the fall. On the web: Comic-Con.org, Facebook.com/comiccon, and follow us on Twitter (@Comic_Con) and on Instagram (@comic_con)

