All-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (Phev) Breaks Cover At 2022 Twin Cities Auto Show

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) launched in 2017 as a 2018 model, the vehicle has reinforced its credentials as the best-selling PHEV sport-utility vehicle in the world. In the U.S., the vehicle quickly found sales success across Minnesota's capital city, Saint Paul, with the region rising to become the top-selling Outlander PHEV market in the country.

To underscore the vehicle's success locally, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) will offer news media and Minneapolis-Saint Paul-area consumers the first in-person glimpse of the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV at the 2022 Twin Cities Auto Show, running May 14-22. Local MMNA dealer partner, White Bear Mitsubishi, is the top-performing Mitsubishi Motors PHEV dealership in the country.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV is scheduled to go on sale in the second half of 2022.

The all-new PHEV model of Mitsubishi's flagship SUV brings together the company's expertise in electrification and Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)1 all-wheel drive systems, while also incorporating an array of advanced technologies. The 2023 Outlander PHEV shares the comfortable ride, roomy and class-above interior space with seating for seven in three rows, wide-ranging functionality and industry-leading warranty of the gasoline-fueled SUV, but adds smooth yet powerful acceleration and the environmentally conscious efficiency unique to an electric vehicle.

"Since its launch in March 2022, the gasoline version of all-new Outlander has been a homerun, setting sales records monthly even in the face of global supply challenges," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO. "When sales begin in the U.S., the 2023 Outlander PHEV will take its place as the flagship of the Mitsubishi fleet. It is the most advanced and best equipped vehicle we have ever sold, and it is the perfect blend of quiet and clean electric motoring, with the range and ease of refueling of a gasoline-powered vehicle."

Standard on the new Outlander PHEV is the company's legendary S-AWC integrated vehicle-dynamics control system, offering seven drive modes for various weather and road conditions. Through this, drivers will enjoy secure, confident and comfortable driving, regardless of road conditions.

The all-new Outlander PHEV is equipped with a new generation of Mitsubishi Motors' twin-motor 4WD PHEV system. The front and rear motors offer more power compared with the previous model, and the size of the drive battery has been increased, which allows for the ability to operate more frequently in electric mode. Overall driving range has also been extended, through both the increased capacity of the battery and a larger gas tank.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV plays a key role in Mitsubishi Motors' environmental commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

The 2022 Twin Cities Auto Show opens to the public on May 14 and runs through May 22. The White Bear Mitsubishi display stand will showcase the full lineup of Mitsubishi Motors' award-winning vehicles, including the Outlander, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport and Mirage.

Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States

