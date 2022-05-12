Bluebird Group Selects Darktrace To Defend Against Rising Cyber Threats

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that multi-award-winning Indonesian transport giant, Bluebird Group, has selected Darktrace AI to autonomously interrupt cyber-attacks.

Bluebird Group, which was established in 1972 and is listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange, is the largest taxi operator in Indonesia. The company has over 2,000 employees and serves millions of passengers every month throughout Indonesia's major cities and tourism spots, as well as providing containers, charter buses and logistics services. As its services have become increasingly digitized through apps and online payment services, Bluebird sought a technology which could protect its digital estate in the face of a rising level of attacks against the sector.

Darktrace Antigena stood out to Bluebird when compared to other solutions because of its ability to autonomously stop in-progress attacks whilst allowing normal business operations. The artificial intelligence learns 'normal operations' for Bluebird, and from this not only detects anomalous activity but intelligently makes micro-decisions based on the unusual activity. The algorithms are outcome-driven and optimized to enforce normal business operations; interrupting emerging cyber-threats whilst allowing the business to function as normal even whilst under attack.

The technology uplifts the security team, defending against intellectual property theft and disruptive attacks like ransomware and supply chain attacks, allowing the team to focus on strategic business decisions.

Darktrace saw a 33% increase in attacks across its customer base in APAC in 2021. 12% of incidents detected by Darktrace across the region in 2021 were in Singapore alone. The transport sector was among those most targeted across Darktrace's customer base in APAC, as were financial services, manufacturing and the information and communications industries.

"Bluebird is committed to putting safety and security at the heart of our business, from the consumer experience through to our IT ecosystem," commented Sigit Djokosoetono, CEO at PT Blue Bird Tbk, part of Bluebird Group. "By adopting Darktrace's AI, we have bolstered the ability of our security team to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape and are protecting our customers and employees from cyber-threats with cutting-edge technology."

"We are proud to protect Bluebird Group, which provides vital transportation services to people across Indonesia," said Tony Jarvis, Director of Enterprise Security, Asia Pacific and Japan, Darktrace. "The transport sector is part of any nation's critical infrastructure and disruption to the public's ability to move around not only has knock-on effects for the economy but could threaten individuals' safety. Bluebird is a shining example for the transport sector globally, prioritizing defensive technology that is designed to minimise cyber disruption whilst keeping the lights on."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,800 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Group has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

