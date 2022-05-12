Community Brands Collects 7 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

GiveSmart totals 4 awards, MIP Fund Accounting takes 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, earned seven 2022 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius with multiple accolades for both its GiveSmart® and MIP Fund Accounting® brands.

GiveSmart, the leading fundraising management system for nonprofits and schools, earned four Top Rated Awards, receiving acclaim in the Nonprofit Fundraising, Event Management, Virtual Event, and Donor Management categories. The recognition for its Event Management and Virtual Event solutions marked GiveSmart's second consecutive year with Top Awards in the two categories. GiveSmart's Top Rated Award for Donor Management came before the full implementation of SimplyFundraisingCRM, which it acquired in March to further strengthen its powerful platform.

"These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "TrustRadius reviewers highlight GiveSmart's ease of use and scalability for larger events, as well as their helpful support staff."

MIP Fund Accounting, the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting software, took a trio of Top Rated Awards for Nonprofit Accounting, Accounts Payable, and Expense Management. After earning the 2022 Most Loved Award earlier this year, MIP repeated its 2021 Top Rated awards in the Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable and Expense Management categories. MIP, currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, continues to build on a history of excellence. In 2021, it garnered three Best of Awards for Feature Set, Support, and Usability attributes.

"MIP reviewers on TrustRadius value the custom reporting that improves their organization's flexibility and experience with external audits, along with reliable customer support," added Headley.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, the awards have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. This year's Top Rated Awards program assessed 60,000+ customer reviews and chose software product winners across 501 technology categories. A detailed breakdown of the methodology and scoring used by TrustRadius in determining Top Rated winners can be found here.

GiveSmart and MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands are proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user communities. Thank you for supporting our work and for sharing your feedback on TrustRadius.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools powering organizations to engage the people they serve through programs and events, raise funds to enable their mission, and manage their financial operations. The Community Brands portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes with purpose-built award-winning solutions. Community Brands ' products are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make communities a better place to live. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $5.4 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com .

About MIP Fund Accounting®

MIP Fund Accounting® is accounting for your nonprofit's future. Designed to track unlimited funds and manage your financial books with ease, MIP is the nation's leading cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting solution for nonprofits, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, and government organizations across the country. Our software handles the intricate financial process in a streamlined, user-friendly system. Manage your nonprofit's finances, track every fund, and follow every dollar. Learn more at mip.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact: David Brauer, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing – david.brauer@communitybrands.com

