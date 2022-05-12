DCS to Expand Support to Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Webster Outlying Field with New Contract Win

DCS to Expand Support to Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Webster Outlying Field with New Contract Win

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded positions in two Pools under the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) Rapid Acquisition Prototyping Integration and Development (RAPID) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). DCS will provide technical expertise under RAPID MAC Pool 5: Embarkable Systems and Pool 6: Airborne Mission Systems. The multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) RAPID MAC has a combined ceiling of a $249M to be shared by awardees over a 5-year period of performance.

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-256. Distribution Statement A – “Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.” (PRNewswire)

"DCS looks forward to expanding our support at WOLF under the RAPID MAC," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We are excited for the opportunity to play a part in meeting the new and emerging requirements and growth across the NAWCAD WOLF."

Under RAPID MAC, DCS will compete for task orders in the areas of requirements analysis, evaluation, studies and analysis, cyber hardening, engineering design, configuration management, prototyping, integration, production, test and evaluation, logistical support, training, documentation, and fielding of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) technologies, airworthiness, flight operations, and fielding of Airborne Mission Systems to the Warfighter.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-256. Distribution Statement A – "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited."

Media Contact:

DCS Corporation

dcscommunications@dcscorp.com

571-227-6000

DCS Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DCS Corporation