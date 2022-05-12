The Future of Food: BMO Hosts Leading Farm to Market Conference in New York

17th annual conference will cover industry leaders from public and private companies across the full spectrum of the food value chain, including agribusiness, fertilizer, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant sectors

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets is hosting its 17th annual Global Farm to Market Conference on May 18th and 19th, 2022 in New York. This year's conference will gather leaders from a range of businesses involved in the food chain and feature thematic panel sessions, company presentations, fireside chats and one-on-one meetings.

All businesses across agriculture and the food chain, from crop inputs to food service, have experienced volatility since the start of the pandemic, made worse by the war in Ukraine. At this event, companies, analysts and investors will discuss how companies are responding to higher commodity prices and rising inflation, shifting consumer behaviors, elasticity of demand, food security concerns, supply chain challenges and workforce issues. At the same time, ESG continues to be a priority as growers figure out how to monetize more sustainable farming practices and better integrate with the downstream food supply chain. Key topics also include how companies will deploy the current influx of cash created by higher profitability and high demand to fuel future growth and return cash to shareholders, along with how companies managing through the challenging inflationary and supply environment will balance strategic planning for the short and long terms.

BMO hosts and analysts Ken Zaslow (Food & Agribusiness), Joel Jackson (Fertilizer and Chemicals), Kelly Bania (Food Retail & Distribution), Andrew Strelzik (Restaurants and Beverages) and Tamy Chen (Cannabis) will address these and other relevant topics for an audience of institutional investors, financial sponsors and company attendees.

Senior executives from more than 70 companies leading agribusiness, fertilizer, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant businesses will discuss important industry trends. Participants include:

The Andersons (ANDE)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Bayer (BAYN)

BHP (BHP)

Bunge (BG)

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

CF Industries (CF)

Corteva (CTVA)

FMC (FMC)

General Mills (GIS)

Kroger (KR)

Kura Sushi (KRUS)

Nutrien (NTR)

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Zevia (ZVIA)

News media who would like to receive a copy of the agenda or arrange an interview with BMO analysts at the conference or online are asked to contact BMO Media Relations using the contact details below. (Note: Not all speakers will be available to media at the conference. Details will be provided upon registration.)

