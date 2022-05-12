MASSIVE Announces Scholarship Partnership with WILG for 2022

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists are sponsoring scholarships for two attorneys to join the Workers' Injury Law & Advocacy Group (WILG) association and attend the WILG Annual Convention in September.

MASSIVE Logo (PRNewswire)

Each scholarship includes one regular membership and registration to attend the convention (including travel expenses).

"MASSIVE is pleased to support WILG's mission of helping attorneys advocate for the rights of injured workers," says Rita Siedlaczek, MASSIVE Sales and Marketing Director. "This is a great opportunity, and we are thrilled to help these attorneys advance in their careers."

The WILG Scholarship Committee will select the winners and they will be announced by June 1.

More information can be found at wilg.org or by calling WILG at (603) 455-0654.

ABOUT MASSIVE

MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists are here to help, whether we are reducing liens to put more money in plaintiffs' pockets or producing Future Medical Allocations, including MSAs, to establish values for settlement negotiation. Developed with attorneys who understand what's involved with day-to-day workplace challenges, we communicate with our clients based upon the principles of competence, confidence, and understanding.

