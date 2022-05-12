Meenta Marketplace and Path SpermQT Partner together to raise the Standard of Care for Male Fertility

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meenta Inc. and Path Fertility have formed a partnership to feature Path SpermQT™ on the Meenta Marketplace. Path Fertility is focused on making a difference in male reproductive health through its revolutionary epigenetic technology. Its advanced male fertility test, Path SpermQT, goes beyond standard semen analysis parameters to analyze epigenetic quality factors in sperm that can help guide treatment options. Meenta launched an online Marketplace and contracted with top national laboratories to process the tests you need; and is changing how the world can responsibly access testing. This partnership allows men and couples to order Path SpermQT online from the marketplace, provide a specimen in the privacy of their own home, and discreetly send their sample directly to Path Fertility's lab.

The purpose of Path SpermQT is to raise the standard of care for male fertility testing by providing critical information about underlying epigenetic factors that may impact a sperm's ability to achieve a successful pregnancy. While typical semen analyses quantify sperm count, concentration, motility and morphology, Path SpermQT gives a score of Excellent, Average, or Poor sperm quality based on epigenetic biomarkers. Path Fertility's studies have shown that men with Poor sperm quality have an almost 3x lower chance of pregnancy when undergoing IUI, when compared to men with Excellent sperm quality. However, IVF can overcome the epigenetic sperm quality issues. Knowing this information ahead of time means providers and couples can save time and improve pregnancy rates by moving on to treatments more likely to succeed.

"Path SpermQT raises the bar for male reproductive health, is unique in its class and should be available to all. At Meenta, we believe in changing how diagnoses are made by giving every patient access to the best tests available from one easy-to-use marketplace. You shouldn't have to be at an Ivy league institution or even leave your couch to get this level of care."- Meenta CEO, Gabor Bethlendy.

Path SpermQT also allows men to take ownership of their role in the shared fertility journey. In further studies, 4 out of 5 men with a Poor SpermQT result presented with normal sperm concentration and normal total motile count, finding a previously unidentified subfertile group of men. Without this key additional information, couples may not understand why they are facing fertility issues.

"Male infertility is a very common issue yet innovation in the space has been lacking, and gaining access to state of the art testing for men has been challenging. We're committed to providing cutting edge technology that makes a difference for couples in their path to pregnancy. The Meenta marketplace makes it convenient and efficient for patients to order Path SpermQT and make more informed decisions about fertility treatment options." - Path Fertility CEO, Andy Olson

About Path Fertility:

We believe the path to pregnancy is a shared journey that deserves the best that science has to offer. Couples who understand the unique biology of both the egg and the sperm can make more informed plans for their future family. Path Fertility is on a mission to raise the standard of care for male reproductive health.

About Meenta:

Meenta was born out of the idea that life science and diagnostics could greatly benefit from the technological revolution that has forever changed the way we shop, dine, vacation, and catch a ride. Grounded in technology and sitting at the intersection of supply and demand, the Meenta marketplace brings together the widest array of testing products and laboratory services combined with world-class scientific expertise and clinical oversight all in one place. Meenta exists to completely revolutionize the way the world accesses diagnostic testing and laboratory capabilities. Our vision is to make all of the world's scientific equipment and clinical tests accessible to everyone.

