PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ SERVES DENVER METRO WITH NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER

ARVADA, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™, a leader in serving and supporting the elevator industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Colorado distribution facility:

COLORADO

May 20

5405 W. 56th Ave., Unit F

Arvada, CO 80002

The company's new elevator parts distribution center is the culmination of an endeavor to broaden the scope of its service to customers in Colorado and across the country.

Our strategic location offers same-day shipping and delivery as well as pick-up options. Our same-day delivery service enables PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ to significantly minimize elevator downtime caused by out-of-service elevators.

PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ also provides faster access to a vast array of obsolete components for customer repairs and upgrades. With parts readily in stock, service companies nationwide can grow their businesses with convenient access to parts when they need them most.

PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ is a division of PEAK Elevator™, a privately owned company that has specialized in all sectors of the vertical transportation industry since 1980. With our forefront focus on customer service, PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ strives to set new standards and launch innovative parts procurement options to the elevator industry.

Please join PEAK ELEVATOR PARTS™ in celebrating our grand opening on May 20 in Arvada, Colorado. Lunch served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information or other inquiries, contact Brandon McGinnis or Natalie Twigg-Baetke at (800) 458-3726.

