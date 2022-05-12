Randstad USA Recognized as One of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity

Only major staffing firm to make it onto DiversityInc's leading assessment of diversity management, earning 21st place

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad USA has been recognized by DiversityInc as a top 50 company for diversity for the fourth consecutive year, earning 21st place on the celebrated list. As the world's largest staffing and solutions company, Randstad takes seriously its responsibility for supporting diversity, equity and inclusivity in the workforce.

"Belonging is at the center of Randstad's culture, and people are at the heart of our success," said Randstad USA Chief Executive Officer Karen Fichuk. "We're honored to earn a spot once again on the DiversityInc Top 50, which solidifies Randstad's position as an EDI&A trailblazer. I hope at the same time this inspires our peers to continue their actions to advance inclusion and belonging in a meaningful way."

The recognition from DiversityInc comes on the heels of Randstad USA's inaugural Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility (EDI&A) report, released in March 2022 . The report illustrates how the firm has consistently exceeded the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Professional Services benchmarks for gender and ethnicity inclusion in its workforce, in addition to creating a sustainable impact in local communities.

"Equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility are not just words at Randstad—they are core values that we live by each day," said Randstad USA Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Audra Jenkins. "Being on the DiversityInc Top 50 list reinforces our efforts to become a more dynamically diverse, culturally skilled, and inclusive organization."

Embedded in Randstad's services is a human forward promise, and driving that is a commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce. Important achievements in 2021 include:

Transcend , a best-in-class skilling program designed to progress social justice by removing barriers and addressing widening divides in both skills and opportunities. Growing, a best-in-class skilling program designed to progress social justice by removing barriers and addressing widening divides in both skills and opportunities.

Hire Hope program . Helping women survivors of exploitation, homelessness, and human trafficking find a pathway back into society via Randstad's

OneTen initiative, a coalition of companies that aims to place one million individuals from underserved communities into family-sustaining careers over the next 10 years. Advancing Black talent in the workforce through Randstad's partnership with theinitiative, a coalition of companies that aims to place one million individuals from underserved communities into family-sustaining careers over the next 10 years.

Making significant investments to bolster diversity among suppliers, with tangible impacts on economic growth, job creation, and sustaining families.

The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity ranking is the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America, assessing performance in six key areas: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy. Randstad USA moved up to 21st place in 2022 from 30th place in 2021. The firm was also included in eight of DiversityInc's Specialty Lists, including being placed in the top five companies for black executives and people with disabilities.

