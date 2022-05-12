SCREENVISION MEDIA UNVEILS NEW DIGITAL PRODUCTS TO ELEVATE AUDIENCE ANALYTICS, ACTIVATION AND ATTRIBUTION

Trailer Pack Advertainment CTV App & CINELYTICS Attribution Platform Designed to Deliver Highly Targeted and More Impactful Media Plans

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, live music concert tours, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues, announced during their 2022 Upfront presentation a suite of new digital products that will allow for smarter media plans to deliver on the bottom line for the company's advertising partners. The offerings include:

Trailer Pack

CINELYTICS

"The launch of Trailer Pack and CINELYTICS will deliver the first audience platform in cinema that combines audience analytics and activation to deliver on attribution," said Christine Martino, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Entertainment Network. "With one of the strongest slates on record and enthusiasm for cinema nearing pre-pandemic levels, Screenvision's new products enable advertisers to connect with audiences before, during and after the movie like never before."

Recently, Screenvision took a CPG client through its CINELYTICS platform with Catalina, delivering a 4.5% sales lift and an incremental return on ad spend (ROAS) of $4.57. For every dollar spent with Screenvision, the client earned 14 times higher than the average ROAS received through linear and addressable TV.

Screenvision refers to the highly engaged 18–34-year-old moviegoing audience as the 'Elusives.' It is a group of 30 million consumers with spending power that subscribe exclusively to non-ad supported streaming. The company estimates that cinema delivers more than 75% of this audience, or approximately 22 million 'Elusives'.

"Given the evolving media landscape, we are bullish on the opportunity for cinema to deliver this year and beyond," added Martino. "Backed by our expanding and proprietary data set, we look forward to creating even stronger connections between brands and the Elusive audience."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

