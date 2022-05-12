Sir Richard Branson Delivers Keynote Address at TransPerfect's 30th Anniversary ELEVATE Conference

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, celebrated its 30th anniversary at the company's ELEVATE global conference held in Amsterdam this past week. The four-day event was capped by an engaging and interactive session with Sir Richard Branson. Additional program keynotes featured Liz Wiseman, author of Impact Players and Multipliers, as well as Natalie Reynolds, author of We Have a Deal.

ELEVATE was TransPerfect's largest-ever internal event and the most ambitious professional development initiative in the company's history, with more than 330 sessions led by a combination of internal and external speakers. TransPerfect's Chief Technology Officer, Mark Hagerty, was honored by the company with a lifetime achievement award.

"At ELEVATE, our goal was to bring all divisions of TransPerfect together to highlight the importance of teamwork and innovation," commented Kevin Obarski, Chief Revenue Officer for TransPerfect. "It's essential that we continuously learn and raise our ability to deliver transformative solutions for our clients."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "ELEVATE was a rare opportunity for us to come together, train, and collaborate on new ideas that will better support our customers. Special thanks to the TransPerfect team members who led sessions, sharing their knowledge and experience with colleagues."

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

