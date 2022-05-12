TAIPEI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade and Development Council) announced today that half a dozen NVIDIA executives present the company's keynote at COMPUTEX 2022, Asia's leading IT show. This digital keynote will be on Tuesday, May 24, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), to discuss how AI is revolutionizing networking, to the enterprise data center gaming, and content creation.

【COMPUTEX】Six NVIDIA Leaders to Keynote at COMPUTEX 2022 (PRNewswire)

With NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform revolutionizing everything from gaming to data centers to robotics, six NVIDIA executives are invited to be the speakers at CEO Keynote, including Vice President for Accelerated Computing Ian Buck, Senior Vice President for Hardware Engineering Brian Kelleher, Director of Product Management for Accelerated Computing Ying Yin Shih, Chief Technology Officer Michael Kagan, Vice President of Embedded and Edge Computing Deepu Talla, and Senior Vice President for GeForce Jeff Fisher.

"NVIDIA and our partners will be announcing new developments and products on both the enterprise and consumer fronts at the show," said Fisher, a COMPUTEX regular.

At the accompanying TAITRA Forum, Richard Kerris NVIDIA's vice president for Omniverse Platform will talk about "A New Era of Digital Twins and Virtual Worlds with NVIDIA Omniverse".

Richard Kerris will share the enormous opportunities that AI presents to enterprise and how they can dramatically transform their business to gain a competitive edge.

Kerris' talk will be held Thursday, May 26, from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM (UCT+8).

Participants can visit NVIDIA's virtual booth at COMPUTEX and see how NVIDIA technologies are powering AI, data centers, 3D design and simulation, gaming and content creation, high-performance computing, and robotics.

COMPUTEX 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from May 24 to May 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council will organize COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights.

Join COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum: https://events.computextaipei.com.tw/en

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

