Talend Welcomes New Technology and Product Executives

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and management, announced today two new members of its executive team. Talend named Sam Pierson its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Jason Penkethman its Chief Product Officer (CPO), a newly created role. The addition of a CPO reflects the company's strategic focus on the development and execution of innovative solutions that help businesses use healthy data to achieve valuable business outcomes.

"Our product and engineering teams have a long history of innovation," said Christal Bemont, CEO, Talend. "From disrupting the market with the first open-source solution to breaking big data barriers and delivering the industry's first Trust Score, we've proven our ability to lead the market. I'm thrilled to have Sam and Jason on board. They will be integral to the team as we redefine what it means for companies to be data driven and achieve data health."

Sam is a highly experienced technology leader with a proven track record of excelling in high-growth environments and scaling and aligning organizations to achieve peak performance. Most recently, he was senior vice president of engineering at Illuminate Education, a SaaS company focused on data and collaborative instructional tools. Additionally, Sam was a technology executive at Sansoro Health, where he was brought in to spearhead a significant cloud migration initiative. He has also held leadership roles in research and development driving innovation and product development with Veritas and Symantec.

"I am thrilled to join Talend at a time when there are so many incredible opportunities to advance our industry to where we are truly making an impact for all of our users," said Pierson. "I look forward to working with our world-class engineering team and introducing game-changing technologies to help companies realize the true value from their data."

With over 20 years of senior leadership expertise, Jason is a highly accomplished product executive who takes a very pragmatic and data-driven approach to help his teams thrive and take calculated risks in fast-paced environments. For the past five years, Jason has helped drive product innovation and customer value at Spireon Inc., a leader in telematics, risk management and location-based business intelligence solutions. He has also held product leadership roles with HPE, Nokia Siemens Network, and Verizon Connect.

"Talend is uniquely positioned to ensure data is trustworthy, accessible, and driving optimal business outcomes," said Penkethman. "With an impressive product team in place, we have an amazing runway and opportunity for growth in the data management space. We are focused on creating new ways for businesses to think about their data and I believe our team will make a lasting impact on the industry."

