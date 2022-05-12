TradeStation Securities Releases Enhanced Options API

API provides seamless integration and options trading capabilities for retail and institutional clients and third-party platforms.

PLANTATION, Fla. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation Securities"), an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and futures, has released its Enhanced Options Application Programming Interface (API) for retail and institutional clients as well as third-party platforms interested in connecting to the API. The API offers options trading capabilities, including spread trading and risk/reward analysis through a robust and reliable API that can be utilized to deliver a custom interface capable of meeting the needs of our diverse clients.

"We're experiencing great momentum with our API solutions, and this latest release allows TradeStation Securities to continue building new and innovative trading tools," said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities' parent company TradeStation Group, Inc. "We're excited to help make the markets more accessible through expanded integration capabilities and our Brokerage-as-a-Service offerings."

The Enhanced Options API provides TradeStation Securities' clients with a powerful set of tools that allows for robust options trading capabilities, from the most basic options trade to complex options spreads.

TradeStation Securities' clients now have access to complete option calculations, Greek values, risk/reward analysis for potential trades, and other critical elements that will allow for an exceptional options trading experience. TradeStation Securities has also implemented technology that optimizes bandwidth utilization which will help ensure a reliable streaming service – making the product compatible for even the largest institutions.

To learn more about TradeStation Securities' advanced, multi-asset API capabilities, please email institutionalsales@tradestation.com.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation Group companies have, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In April 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

Options trading is not suitable for all investors. Your TradeStation Securities' account application to trade options will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your trading experience. See Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Visit TradeStation.com/Pricing for full details on the costs and fees associated with options.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

