vivo Among the First to Get Android 13 Beta, Offering Users New OS Experience

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo, one of the first smartphone brands to receive Android 13 Beta, is making the system upgrade available to developers to optimize and deliver the brand new Android experience to vivo users. The X80 Pro will be vivo's first smartphone model eligible for the latest Android 13 Beta.

Enhanced user experience with improved security and privacy

Every Android upgrade delivers an improved interactive user experience, and Android 13 is no exception. This version's newly added Foreground Services (FGS) Task Manager shows a list of apps that are actively performing tasks in the foreground, enabling users to easily end foreground services from the notification drawer. In addition, Android 13 Beta provides developers with a separate API that allows users to select a preferred language for each app.

In terms of security and privacy, Android 13 Beta introduces a new system of permissions management and setting functions. It strengthens and protects user security and privacy in numerous scenarios, including notification runtime permissions, background motion sensors, exporting of context-registered receivers, and active downgrading of applications.

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, Programmable Shaders, and Quick Settings placement are new features introduced to improve multimedia content processing, including photos and audio. The new version also includes battery resource utilization functions to improve battery life.

vivo users among the first to enjoy the upgraded Android experience

While Android system continues to roll out new iterations, vivo has been playing a proactive role in supporting developers to adapt and optimize their apps for the latest version of vivo's operating system, FuntouchOS. vivo's open platform has offered developer partners over 60 new capabilities in the past year alone. vivo has also integrated AI, IoT, media and system-based capabilities, intelligent hardware, and APP services through vivo SDK Manager, aiming to build a more convenient and integrated environment for developers.

Through the continuous exploration of smartphone system capabilities, vivo is committed to working with industry partners and developers to deliver an efficient, convenient, and creative user experience that can cater to any user scenario.

Starting today, developers can visit vivo's developer website at https://developer.vivo.com/ to download the Beta version of Android 13 Beta for application testing and optimization on the X80 Pro.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

