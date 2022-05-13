Air Pros USA Welcomes Robert DiPietro as President

Rapidly-growing U.S. HVAC company expands leadership team

DAVIE, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA, a leading residential and commercial air conditioning services company, has announced the appointment of Robert DiPietro as President. With over 15 years of leadership experience, DiPietro will oversee Air Pros USA's strategy and operations management teams to support market expansion and sales goals.

Air Pros USA President Robert DiPietro (PRNewswire)

"Robert is an industry leader whose talent in organic growth and acquisition strategy, and data-driven approach to operations, will be an asset to our team. Robert's executive roles in multi-national public organizations provide invaluable and complementary experience to our business," said Anthony Perera, founder and CEO of Air Pros USA. "We strive to build long lasting relationships with every customer we service, even as we become one of the fastest growing HVAC companies in the nation. Robert's hands-on, customer-centric leadership style aligns with our vision as we expand existing relationships and introduce ourselves to new markets."

Most recently, DiPietro served as Managing Director HVAC at HomeServe a publicly traded, independent provider of home repair and service solutions. Prior to his role at HomeServe he worked for Staples, a global leader in Office Supplies and Technology Solutions where he managed Technology Services and launched and grew Staples EasyTech to over $100 million in revenue.

"It is my goal to lead Air Pros USA forward into the next stages of success and solidify the company's presence as a trusted expert to customers and industry partners," said Robert DiPietro. "Air Pros USA will continue to grow in markets with distinctive weather patterns that can pose an additional set of needs and challenges to residential and commercial customers. Whether it's extreme heat, blizzards, or hurricanes, I am excited to collaborate with our teams and achieve something that hasn't been done before for their customers."

DiPietro holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

His hiring comes at a key moment in Air Pros USA's development as the company continues to grow its national presence in new cities and states. Air Pros USA recently entered the Louisiana market in 2022 and now operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

Air Pros USA was founded as a father-son business in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a single truck and two people. Since then, the fast-growing HVAC company has grown to over $100 million in annual revenue, employs 500 people, and serves over half a million customers in multiple markets.

For more information about Air Pros USA, visit www.airprosusa.com .

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, Washington, and Louisana with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 500 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

