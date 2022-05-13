Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Prep Your Skin for Summertime from the Inside Out

A Powerful Dietary Supplement That Nourishes Skin With Collagen Support For Youthful-Looking Skin From The Inside Out

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer approaching, increased exposure to sunlight is inevitable — meaning extra precautions need to be taken for the health of our skin. ActivatedYou founder Maggie Q encourages you to properly prepare for summer by nourishing your skin to help avoid further damaging effects. Ultraviolet rays break up collagen, which makes up 80% of your skin, so Maggie recommends always applying clean or non-toxic SPF products and minimizing direct sun exposure for long periods of time.

To further support the skin's health, Maggie recommends taking collagen-supporting supplements like ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food, to help support your skin texture from the inside out. ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a dietary supplement that encourages healthy collagen production for firmer, plumper-looking skin. Studies show that with the use of "anti-aging products or treatment, collagen production can be boosted, or its natural loss can be slowed down. Anti-aging treatments are also necessary to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkle, acne and it also helps in making the skin firm".†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a collagen support supplement designed to support the overall appearance of skin texture and minimize the look of sagging and dull skin. As we age, our natural collagen is depleted and breaks down faster due to sun exposure. This groundbreaking formula contains zero animal-based collagen and is 100% plant-based, unlike many collagen support supplements on the market. ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food blends minerals, plant-based vitamins, essential amino acids, and herbal extracts to provide the most powerful benefits of support collagen for strong tissue and hair, healthy nails for firmer, plumper-looking skin. These nourishing compounds are the perfect way to help encourage a renewed and energized complexion and fight skin-damaging free radicals.†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Key Ingredients

Dermaval™: A natural collagen-booster that uses phytonutrient compounds like pomegranate extract, camu camu, coffeeberry, and quercetin to help fight the breakdown of elastin in the body and support the elasticity and firmness of the skin.†*

Vitamin C: A natural antioxidant that helps fight off free radicals that damage the skin, to promote more radiant and bright-looking skin.†*

Amino Acid Complex: contains Lysine and L-Proline, building blocks of collagen, that work together to help tighten and plump skin's appearance over time.†*

Cosmythic™: An elixir containing polyphenols that help "energize" old cells responsible for collagen production, for more youthful-looking skin.†*

Where to Purchase ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food can be purchased on the ActivatedYou website for $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition. At this point, Maggie knows more about how to look and feel your best than many nutritionists or dieticians! And that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. In her latest onscreen project, Maggie Q stars in the comedy series, Pivoting, on FOX. For the latest Maggie Q news, follow @maggieq.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, and Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic, AdrenaLife, and Active Enzyme.

To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, and @ActivatedYou on Twitter.

