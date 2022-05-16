InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Way to Escape Fires & Other Emergencies (RKH-227)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would enable a person to climb to safety in the event of a fire or other emergency situation," said an inventor, from Henrico, Vir., "so I invented SAFELY ESCAPE. My design would ensure that a contingency plan is in place to enhance safety and reduce panic during a fire."

The patent-pending invention enhances safety and preparedness in the event of fires and other emergencies. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional escape ladders. As a result, it could save time and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial buildings, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

