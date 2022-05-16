Say It Loud: Dockers® Releases 2022 Pride Collection Featuring a Local Artist

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to self-expression, personal style offers an important opportunity to showcase individuality. And while clothing choice is just one piece of individual identity, those clothes can have the power to help everyone look and feel like their best and most authentic self. That's what the Dockers® brand strives to provide in each of its designs, and in celebration of Pride 2022, the brand is excited to release its 7th Pride collection to date.

Dockers® (PRNewswire)

Available starting May 16th, Dockers® is launching its latest Pride collection titled "Say It Loud" to honor the LGBTQ+ community. This colorful collection takes inspiration from the rich history of activism and acceptance in San Francisco, the birthplace of Dockers®, and each item features unique drawings created by Bay Area-based artist and Dockers® partner Richard Ceely.

"The artwork is meant to inspire all people to let their love soar, and to remind us that we're all birds of a feather in pursuit of a life well lived," says Ceely. "When I was first brainstorming designs I was out on my deck, and the birds around my house really had a lot to say that morning – and they were saying it loud. Listening to those birds sounded like the joyful greeting of a new day full of possibilities, and I wanted to convey that positive energy with this design."

The capsule features five new styles including a garment dyed hooded sweatshirt, graphic tees in both blue and white colorways, a summer-ready white tank top and a versatile pair of khaki shorts that reflect the signature California cool Dockers® vibe. Through these gender-neutral styles, "Say It Loud" aims to evoke a joyful celebration of who you truly are, because everyone deserves to feel confident in their skin.

"We were so excited to work with Richard on this collection to celebrate Pride this year, as he is a local artist and long-time friend of the Dockers® brand" says Lisa Relth, Director of Design at Dockers®. "His colorful and imaginative paintings burst with irreverent positivity and whimsical personality, beautifully infusing some of Dockers' most beloved casual staples with the joy that characterizes Pride."

In addition to the product collection, Dockers® continues its long-standing partnership with Stonewall Community Foundation in the hopes of sparking positive change for the LGBTQ+ community that lasts far beyond the month of June. The brand is proud to support Stonewall's incredible work amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and addressing key issues through community grants and consulting.

As part of the Levi Strauss & Co. portfolio, the Dockers® brand has a rich history of supporting LGBTQ+ rights dating back to its inception in 1986. LS&Co. was the first prominent business to take action in addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the first Fortune 500 company to extend benefits to same sex partners. The company continues to support the LGBTQ+ community through financial commitments and political action in support of same-sex marriage, along with other relevant policy matters. Dockers® remains committed to recognizing LGBTQ+ individuals and supporting their rights to equality in all walks of life.

The Dockers® "Say It Loud" collection will be available for purchase on Dockers.com through the end of June.

Dockers® Pride 2022 Lifestyle Images HERE .

Dockers® Pride 2022 Product Images HERE .

Need more info?

Marissa Tsolinas Stanley Wiggins

mtsolinas@levi.com stanley@paulandwilliams.com

About the Dockers® brand:

The Dockers® brand has been the authority in khaki pants for more than 30 years. First introduced in 1986 in San Francisco, California, this American classic has always been at the heart of the casual movement, providing men with quality products for every occasion. Our thoughtful innovations and meaningful details have always served a purpose, not a trend. Today, the Dockers® brand continues to be America's favorite khaki and offers a wide range of apparel and accessories with no compromises in quality -always superior comfort and versatile style. The Dockers® brand is a division of Levi Strauss & Co. and available worldwide in 60 countries, on six continents. For more information about the Dockers® brand, its products and stores, please visit www.dockers.com .

About Richard Ceely:

Richard Ceely is a passionate artist and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. Much like his vibrant paintings and drawings, Ceely is joyful and fun-loving as an artist and an individual, with a firm belief that love and kindness will always prevail. Ceely is originally from Upstate New York and currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Stonewall Community Foundation:

Stonewall Community Foundation is a prolific funder of LGBTQ+ issues, supporting over 700 organizations since 1990 to advance queer liberation and racial, social, and economic justice. Founded against the tragic backdrop of the AIDS crisis, its mission amplifies the amazing power of collective giving. In addition to grantmaking, including scholarships and microgrants, Stonewall offers free consulting and training for nonprofit leaders on the front lines of change.

Apparel from the Say It Loud collection (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dockers