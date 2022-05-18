ACANA® Indoor Entrée Dry Cat Food Receives FDA Approval for Hairball Control

FDA approves claim that ACANA® Indoor Entree alleviates feline hairball symptoms

AUBURN, Ky., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ACANA® pet food team announced ACANA® Indoor Entrée received FDA approval for hairball control. The FDA approval confirms ACANA® Indoor Entree helps control hairball with fiber from oat groats, miscanthus grass, lentils, chickpeas, and lentil fiber. This is the first FDA claim for an ACANA® food, and for its parent company, Champion Petfoods.

The ACANA® pet food team announced FDA approval of ACANA® Indoor Entrée for feline hairball control. (PRNewswire)

Cats constantly lick and groom themselves, and as a result, they often ingest fur in their stomachs and digestive tracks. When too much hair accumulates, it can become too large to pass and can cause the cat to vomit the hairball, which could hurt their overall health.

"When a cat regurgitates a hairball, it can negatively impact their wellbeing and result in loss of nutrition, esophageal irritation, and other potential medical problems," said Dr. Darcia Kostiuk, in-house Senior Veterinarian for ACANA® pet food. "By increasing the fiber content, using oat groats, miscanthus grass, lentils, and chickpeas, ACANA® Indoor Entrée improves food digestibility and aids in the reduction of feline hairball symptoms."

ACANA® Indoor Entrée was created specifically for indoor cats. It is packed with quality animal ingredients like chicken and turkey, whole herring, and rabbit. The high-quality protein helps cats build strong muscles, and the balanced Omega fatty acids support healthy skin and a shiny coat.

The food features premium ingredients that come from a curated group of farmers, ranchers and fishers. The result is a protein-rich, nutritious, and delicious cat food to help them live a healthy, happy life. It does not contain artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

"Our team at ACANA® pet foods is dedicated to helping cats thrive and receiving FDA approval for hairball control demonstrates our commitment to going above and beyond when it comes to food safety," said Billy Frey, Director of ACANA® Cat at Champion Petfoods. "Pet lovers value the health and wellbeing of their feline friends, and ACANA® Indoor Entrée can support regular feline hairball control."

In stores now, ACANA® Indoor Entrée packaging includes the FDA approval, noting, "Helps control hairballs with fiber from oat groats, miscanthus grass, lentils, chickpeas, and lentil fiber."

ACANA® Indoor Entrée is available at independent pet stores, Petco, Chewy and Amazon.

ABOUT ACANA® PET FOOD

The ACANA® name was inspired by its birthplace in the farmlands of Alberta, Canada and through generations has become synonymous with quality. In ACANA® food, every ingredient matters when it comes to feeding pets a nutritious diet rich in animal protein and balanced with fruit & vegetables. All ACANA® recipes are thoughtfully crafted to provide quality nutrition so pets live a full and healthy life as a happy member of the family. With a delicious variety of recipes and a range of options to suit every pet, ACANA® products include premium kibble, freeze-dried food and treats, biscuits, and wet food, and we're always adding new, innovative products. To learn more, visit acana.com.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the global premium pet food industry across three major geographies, and we are proud to be among the top 5 premium pet food companies in the world, based on 2020 Euromonitor classification of premium pet food. Our purpose, To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime, provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN® and ACANA® food we make. We start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Champion Petfoods