Aurigo Masterworks Cloud Achieves ADA Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, North America's leading capital planning and construction management software company, announced that its flagship product suite, Masterworks Cloud, is now compliant with the World Wide Web Consortium's Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), version 2.1. WCAG is an internationally recognized set of standards for making web applications more accessible, primarily for people with disabilities. This accreditation is highly sought after in the public sector since it is often used to support government compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which cover accessibility requirements for information technology and communication.

"Providing the necessary access to all stakeholders on a major capital program is vital to our clients," said Josh Moriarty, Aurigo's Vice President of Customer Success. "By complying with WCAG 2.1, our infrastructure and facility owners can rest assured they are offering the highest levels of accessibility to their broadest user base."

Government agencies are often required to ensure that any software they deploy is easy to use for those who may be sight- or hearing-impaired. In order to meet the stringent requirements mandated by WCAG 2.1, Aurigo collaborated with prominent multinational quality assurance consultancy Qualitest over several months. The Masterworks platform was evaluated across more than 50 different criteria such as color usage, layout, integration with speech recognition software, and overall user experience.

"Many of our customers are preparing for an expansion of their capital programs with the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year," said Manish Sharma, Aurigo Software Vice President of Cloud, Security, and Operations. "We're proud that our software is available to all agencies who are building a better tomorrow at the local, regional, state, and federal level."

Aurigo Software is the solution provider of choice for public infrastructure owners, including the Massachusetts, Nevada, and Utah Departments of Transportation, the Cities of Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The company is one of only a small number of firms on the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List and the Masterworks product suite has been available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace since late 2020.

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

