Field Pros Direct acquires Dineley Claims Services, expanding claim offerings in the northeast

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Pros Direct, a tech-enabled claims service provider founded on simplifying the claims process, announced the acquisition of Dineley Claims Services. This acquisition brings together Field Pros Direct's technology-based claims solutions and Dineley Claims Service's 20+ years of adjusting expertise to expand both Company's claims coverage areas and insurance service lines.

With this new relationship comes opportunities for both Companies to leverage their adjusting synergies to strengthen their claims offerings for stakeholders and increase their footprint in the northeast and nationwide. For Insurance Carriers and MGA's, this will expand coverage area in the northeast related to CAT and Daily Claims services. For adjusters and team members, this offers additional opportunities for claims assignments and professional growth.

"Dineley has a reputation of providing industry leading claims results and experiences, especially in the Northeast" stated Matt Anderson, CEO/Founder of Field Pros Direct. "The Northeast U.S. is a key area of growth for our family of companies. Dineley's commitment to greatness and similar culture, made this acquisition align well for both Company's growth plans"

Dineley Claims Services specializes in property and commercial claims, with a heavy focus on complex claims handling. In addition, they also handle a full array of personal and commercial casualty claims. Anderson stated "Both Bridgewater Group [a Field pros Direct Company] and Field Pros Direct are noticing an increasing demand for complex claims handling."

"With Dineley's deep complex claims handling expertise and our nationwide coverage, this relationship will provide our combined Carrier partners even more opportunity to better service their policyholders." continued Anderson.

This is one of three strategic acquisitions for Field Pros Direct in the past year, including the acquisition of 25-year-old TPA company, Bridgewater Group, LLC and AI Inspection.

Field Pros Direct helps Insurance Carriers, Adjusters and Service providers innovate their claims process, simply. A combination of our proprietary technology and dedication to customer service has established a new standard for claims. Our platform helps carriers eliminate unnecessary fines and efficiencies, while creating a community of dedicated adjusters and service providers to provide the best experience possible. For more information about Field Pros Direct, visit www.fieldprosdirect.com

