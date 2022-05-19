Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Named a Finalist for Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

Award recognizes outstanding employer support of Guard and Reserve employees

EAGAN, Minn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) is proud to announce the company has been named as a finalist for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, commonly referred to as the Freedom Award. Established in 1996, the Freedom Award is the U.S. Government's highest recognition of employers for extraordinary support of Guard and Reserve employees.

"Blue Cross is honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Freedom Award," says Dana Erickson, President and CEO of Blue Cross. "We have a long history of supporting employees with military ties – whether they are service member themselves or have family members in the armed forces. Our policies, programs and company culture offer the support and flexibility needed to serve in both civilian and military roles. It is a privilege to work alongside such dedicated and inspiring individuals."

Blue Cross has received several accolades for its support of associates with military ties. This month marks the organization's sixth anniversary of being designated a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon company. Blue Cross has received both the Pro Patria Award and the Above and Beyond Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), recognizing support for Guard and Reserve employees through company benefits, leadership and practices. In addition, six senior leaders at Blue Cross have received the Patriot Award, which is given to managers or supervisors for supporting employees who serve in the National Guard or military Reserve units.

Out of more than 2,700 nominations from National Guard and Reserve service members across the country, Blue Cross was selected as one of 30 finalists to receive the Freedom Award. From this group, 15 will be selected as recipients, with approval from the Secretary of Defense. The finalists will be chosen by a committee comprised of senior leaders representing the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Reserve Components, the Department of Defense and the Department of Labor. Recipients of the 2022 Freedom Award will be announced later this summer.

