ForeFront Power Installs 2.4 MW of Solar at Eight of Anheuser-Busch's Partner Craft Breweries Across the Country

ForeFront Power's Solar Energy System Developments include a 377 kW-DC System at Chicago's Goose Island Beer Co. and a 217 kW-DC System at Long Island's Blue Point Brewing Co.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeFront Power, a leading developer, advisor, and asset manager for commercial and industrial-scale solar energy and storage projects, has partnered with America's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch, to develop solar energy systems at eight breweries in its craft business unit, Brewers Collective. ForeFront Power has now completed solar energy installations at Goose Island Beer Co. in Chicago, Blue Point Brewing Co. in Patchogue, NY, Virtue Cider in Fennville, MI., Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton, CO, Devils Backbone Brewing Co. in Lexington, VA, Four Peaks Brewing Co., in Tempe, AZ, Karbach Brewing Co. in Houston, and 10 Barrel Brewing Co. in Bend, OR. Combined, these solar energy systems total 2.4 megawatt-DC (MWdc) and will help Anheuser-Busch avoid over 2 million pounds of carbon dioxide per year.

"Many craft breweries are more than production facilities; they are now major tourist destinations and community hubs," said Michael Smith, CEO of ForeFront Power. "On-site solar generation can not only substantially reduce utility costs, but also serve as a tangible demonstration of a brewery's environmental stewardship and commitment to taking climate action. We applaud Anheuser-Busch for its clean energy leadership in the beverage sector, and it has been so rewarding for our team to help breweries across the U.S. achieve their sustainability goals."

In Chicago, ForeFront Power installed a 377 kilowatt-DC (kW-DC) rooftop solar array atop Goose Island's Barrel House. Goose Island opened in 1988, and in 2014 opened the Barrel House, a state-of-the-art, 139,000 sq. foot brewing facility and event space that is home to over 15,000 barrels, all within a historic Art Deco brick warehouse. The rooftop solar array will generate 484,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, helping Goose Island avoid 750,000 pounds of carbon dioxide a year. This is roughly equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 420 acres of forest in one year.

"Goose Island is proud to have completed a solar energy project atop our Barrel House," said Todd Ahsmann, president of Goose Island Beer Co. "The ForeFront Power team helped make going solar a turnkey process, and we are pleased with our system's performance, the utility savings it provides, and its positive contribution to our region's climate goals. Goose Island is proof that if solar can work in the Windy City, it can work anywhere."

At Long Island's Blue Point Brewing Co., ForeFront Power installed a 217 kW-DC rooftop solar array atop the brewery's 54,000 sq. foot facility in Patchogue, NY. The completion of the solar project marks an important milestone in Blue Point Brewing's decades-long sustainability program. The solar project will generate over 285,000 kWh of electricity annually, the equivalent of 247 acres of U.S. forestry conserved.

"Blue Point is surrounded by water and has always focused our sustainability efforts on protecting our waterways," said Nick Rosenberg, Blue Point's environmental safety manager. "Becoming a solar brewery was the logical next step to fight climate change and lower our utility bills at the same time. We are thankful for ForeFront Power's expert guidance through every phase of the project, from permitting, to installation, to construction and energization."

The solar projects are all part of a company-wide commitment from Anheuser-Busch to purchase 100% of its electricity from renewable sources – a goal it achieved four years early. Through partnerships with leading renewable energy providers like ForeFront Power, all Anheuser-Busch Brewers Collective craft partner brewery and cidery locations now brew with 100% renewable electricity from wind and solar power.*

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading North American developer of solar and energy storage solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers. The ForeFront Power team has 15 years of experience working together to develop more than 1,300 behind-the-meter and community solar and storage projects, totaling more than 1 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York City and Mexico City, the company offers business, government, education and community solar customers in the U.S. and Mexico a broad array of development, advisory and asset management services. ForeFront Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader with a robust balance sheet and an "A" credit rating from Standard & Poor's. For more information, visit forefrontpower.com .

About Brewers Collective

Brewers Collective, a business unit of Anheuser-Busch, is on a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer by sharing our joy of brewing. We have an unwavering devotion to our beer, brands, people and communities, and are on a continued pursuit of making the next beer our best one yet. We believe that quality is not an exception, innovation is a standard, and that everyone is welcome within the world of beer. Brewers Collective encourages everyone to drink responsibly, hydrate and get a safe ride home when needed.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

*Electricity is one type of energy Anheuser-Busch uses to brew. Visit https://www.anheuser- busch.com/community/home.html for details.

View original content:

SOURCE ForeFront Power