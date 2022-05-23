CB&I Awarded STI/SPFA Field-Erected Tank of the Year

HOUSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott's storage business, CB&I, was presented with two Field-Erected Tank of the Year awards by the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) during its annual meeting in New Orleans, LA.

The API 620 Low Pressure Liquid Storage Tank category was awarded to CB&I for the design and construction of a 1.2 million-gallon Egg-Shaped Digester and associated equipment for the City of Fremont in Fremont, NE. The award for the ASME Pressure Vessel Storage category recognized the replacement of a hot lime softener vessel with a net capacity of 183,700 gallons and design temperature for 300 degrees Fahrenheit at a refinery in Linden, NJ.

"Since 2012, CB&I has received a total of 28 awards in the field-erected tanks category with projects in six of the seven classifications," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "This not only demonstrates the breadth of solutions we provide our customers—with winning projects spanning API 620/650 tanks, ASME spheres, specialty storage and water storage—but is also a testament to the quality and performance you can expect from facilities designed and built by CB&I."

STI/SPFA is a non-profit trade association whose member companies fabricate steel tanks, pipe and pressure vessels for use across various industries. The annual awards recognize steel construction projects and products of member companies that exemplify the steel tank industry.

To view past winners and learn more, visit www.steeltank.com/AwardWinners.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

