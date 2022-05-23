CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. ("Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc.") (NASDAQ: MULN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mullen-automotive-inc-f-k-a-net-element-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27517&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 5, 2022

Aggrieved Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. investors only have until July 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong