CyberAgent Pitching Arena 2022 Summer Edition, a global pitching event for the next generation of South East Asia's most promising startups, is coming

- 10 leading startups from Southeast Asia will be speaking at the event. -

TOKYO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "CyberAgent Pitching Arena", our largest global startup event connecting startups in Southeast Asia with investors in Japan and abroad, will be held online at the end of May.

"CyberAgent Pitching Arena" is the global version of the "Monthly Pitch", a monthly pitching event for seed and early-stage entrepreneurs. In order to boost the startup ecosystem in Asia, we are currently holding this event mainly to connect startups in Southeast Asia with leading venture capitalists and angel investors in Japan and abroad.

Since time is crucial and limited, we started "Monthly Pitch" where early-stage entrepreneurs can quickly meet investors, allowing them to spend minimal time on fundraising and concentrate on their business as much as possible.

Outline of the event

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Online (zoom)

On the day of the event, 10well-selected startups from Southeast Asian countries will pitch their startups. The pitch itself will be in English, but the system is fully equipped with an interpretation function so that the pitch can be viewed in both Japanese and English.

We look forward to receiving viewing applications from investors.

Participation: Registration required (apply below)

Application Form: https://forms.gle/98X5jthvGt7znBXh7

Application deadline: Tuesday, May 24, 18:00

This event is a matching event between venture companies and potential investors/business companies, and the operator does not handle the offering of shares.

About Monthly Pitch

Monthly Pitch" is a pitch event that connects seed and early-stage entrepreneurs with investors (prominent VCs and angels).

Aiming to minimize the time spent on fundraising and provide entrepreneurs with an environment where they can focus more on their business, the event has been held monthly since 2016 as a venue for efficient networking with investors and receiving feedback from them.

As a meeting place for various startup companies and investors, the event boasts the largest number of speakers for such a fundraising event in Japan.

About CyberAgent Capital

CyberAgent Capital is an investment enterprise leading global innovation jointly with unicorn startups. Constantly pursuing global innovation, We invest in internet-related startups with high growth potential, led by entrepreneurs with excellent management and leadership capabilities determined to expand their business globally.

For more information please look at the website

CyberAgent Capital

Monthly Pitch Asia

https://monthly-pitch.com/asia/

