Grupo Águas do Brasil Expands Its Strategic Partnership to OverIT to Improve the Field Operations

MIAMI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Águas do Brasil (GAB) has expanded its field service operations powered by OverIT's Next-Gen FSM platform and implemented by Engineering Brazil. As part of this expansion, millions of their customers will benefit from this partnership. GAB uses the Next-Gen FSM platform to improve work order management and enhance customer experience and satisfaction by reducing response times and increasing efficiency in the field. GAB achieved significant benefits while working with the OverIT platform and they have significantly increased their KPIs and therefore the ROI on the operation.

Some benefits GAB have accomplished while using OverIT's Next-Gen FSM platform include:

Improved operational efficiency and productivity in the field

Work order creation, scheduling, and dispatching optimization

Performance indicators supporting strategic KPIs, monitoring, and decision making

"The platform gave greater control of the field services to GAB, ensuring a digital and end to end management of the process; generating performance indicators, enabling problem detection and quick decision making in order to maintain high levels of operational efficiency and reducing costs," Patrick Baudon, Sales Director at Engineering Brazil.

"The trust placed by GAB in Engineering Brazil and OverIT with this expansion consolidates the growth and strength that OverIT is experiencing in the region; especially in the Utilities, Energy, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Telco industries," Paolo Bergamo, CEO of OverIT.

OverIT is backed by US capital with development headquarters in Italy and main US office in Miami. OverIT is a multinational company and leader with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management; recognized by principal IT analysts.

Engineering Brazil is a global IT and consulting company specializing in Digital Transformation, with the purpose of guiding companies to be data-driven, putting Artificial Intelligence at the center of their operation, as well as helping them to explore ecosystems and digital platforms, adopting the API First mindset, to reconfigure and innovate the value chain and enjoy new business models.

Grupo Águas do Brasil is one of the largest companies in the private concession sector providing water supply, sewage collection and treatment services in the country. Its 13 concessionaires lead more quality of life and health to more than 4 million inhabitants. GAB contributes to addressing the challenge of basic sanitation in Brazil, universalizing services.

