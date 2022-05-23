InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget to Crush Crackers (CCT-4634)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kitchen gadget to crush crackers in a neat and effortless manner," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the CRACKER SMASHER. My design can be used to make cracker crumbs for soups, meatloaf, meatballs, breading, salmon patties and casserole toppings."

The invention provides a convenient way to crush crackers for recipes in different sizes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a rolling pin. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes and waste. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

