No Sugar Added, No Problem! Lily's Sweets Introduces New Gummies Nationwide Just in Time for Summer

New Lily's Gummy Bears and Worms meet people at the intersection of the ever-growing gummy and better-for-you categories

HERSHEY, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer the Lily's brand is making life a little sweeter with the nationwide launch of its new Lily's Sweet Fruity Gummy Bear Friends and Lily's Tart and Tasty Sour Gummy Worms. With no added sugar, these playful little treats put deliciousness into your better-for-you snacking routine.

Naturally flavored, Lily's Gummy Bears deliver a whimsical hint of nostalgia in four fruity flavors including raspberry, strawberry, orange and lemon. Lily's Sour Gummy Worms are perfect for sour lovers with a mix of lemon-raspberry and apple-peach flavors. Both sweet and sour treats have less than one gram of total sugar, making Lily's Gummies the go-to, fun treat without the grown-up guilt.

"The love for gummies nationwide is growing while the desire for better-for-you snacking options continues," said Michael Rabinovitz, Director of Lily's Sweets. "Leaning into peoples' love of gummies, the Lily's brand is here to give everyone the best of both worlds… delicious gummy snacks that truly stand apart with less than one gram of sugar."

Lily's Gummies are available now in 1.8 oz. bags at retailers nationwide, rounding out the extensive Lily's product portfolio, including its fan-favorite Salted Almond and Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Style Bars, as well as Dark Chocolate Baking Chips, all with no sugar added. Lily's products are also gluten-free, fair trade certified and made with non-GMO ingredients.

The Lily's brand, acquired in June 2021, is part of The Hershey Company's growing portfolio of better-for-you (BFY) snacks as the company continues to diversify its portfolio by focusing on BFY seekers' interest – sugar reduction.

Learn more about the Lily's brand HERE and follow along to know everything about Lily's products on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

