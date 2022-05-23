SAMSARA LUGGAGE ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH YOUTUBE CREATOR JUSTINE EZARIK (iJUSTINE)

The smart luggage and travel brand teams up with Tech and Lifestyle Creator Justine Ezarik (aka iJustine) to introduce her audience of tech enthusiasts to the newest collection of smart and functional smart luggage by Samsara.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, has partnered with YouTube Tech and Lifestyle Creator Justine Ezarik (aka iJustine) as part of its new marketing strategy for its newly launched Tag Smart collection of smart luggage. The collaboration aims to help Samsara reach the millions of gadget lovers that follow iJustine's many social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. The new unboxing video was unveiled on YouTube and features iJustine highlighting the detail of the new Tag Smart suitcase which incorporates the Apple AirTag so travelers can track their luggage using the Find My app on their iPhone.

"I love technology and traveling so this new Samsara Tag Smart collection is a combination of my favorite things! It's been really great to use and the integration with AirTags is perfect!" says Justine Ezarik (aka iJustine).

"We were looking to reach an audience of people that already enrich their lives through tech-savvy gadgets," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder & CEO, Samsara Luggage. "This new partnership with iJustine aligns perfectly with our brand strategy and gets our smart luggage in front of the tastemakers and gadget lovers that could be the catalysts to make the smart luggage category mainstream. We are thrilled about this new partnership and continuing to grow the Samsara community."

Samsara Luggage's Tag Smart Collection is combined with the Apple AirTag, which uses a Bluetooth signal to map your suitcase's location with precision and ease for a more effortless travel experience. Specifically designed for the Apple AirTag, Tag Smart features an interior compartment securing the device from within. The suitcase's aluminum frame and TSA-approved combination locks keep the AirTag protected from any outside tampering. The Tag Smart Device is included in the suitcase and designed to deliver on functionality and technology that is easy to navigate. Samsara plans to expand this collection to more sizes and technologies in the future.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara," "Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam leverages the Company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

