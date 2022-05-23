Vanpowers Bike will Launch the World's First Electric Bike with an Assembled Frame on Indiegogo, on May 24, 2022, with More Than 10 Customized Colors

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers Bike, a professional electric bike company, will launch the world's first electric bike with an assembled frame - City Vanture, on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo on May 24, 2022. The frame of this great electric bicycle adopts the ancient Chinese tenon-and-mortise structure, achieving superior riding experience and safety. Customers can choose more than 10 customized colors.

Vanpowers Bike - City Vanture (PRNewsfoto/Vanpowers Bike) (PRNewswire)

Vanpowers Bike Knows How to Make a Good Bike

Many one-piece frames on the market are mainly heated at high temperatures after welding, and repeated shape correction and polishing are performed manually. However, after more than two times of such processes, the frame becomes very fragile and can only be discarded as a defective product.

To solve the problem of the instability and fragility of a one-piece frame, Vanpowers Bike has been developing the safety and stability of the bike's frame and exploring superior riding experiences for a long time. In 2022, Vanpowers Bike created City Vanture with an assembled frame, the world's first electric bike to use this technology. This assembled frame combines ancient Chinese tenon-and-mortise structure with modern industrial technology, which can withstand large loads, reducing the symmetry deviation of the frame and ensuring the frame's strength to significantly increased the stability. A brand with good faith will suffer high scrap costs, so its price will correspondingly increase. A poor brand, however, will produce directly, bring the hidden danger of frame breakage for future riding.

The tenon-and-mortise structure of City Vanture controls and reduces centerline tolerances and helps the joint force move forward. The assembled frame is more stable, the riding experience is smoother, and the safety of the electric bicycle is significantly improved. It can also minimize the rejection rate in the production process, which is environmentally friendly. The battery can be safely disassembled and reassembled when normal maintenance is required, realizing the recyclable utilization of the electric bicycle.

The frame of a bike is like the heart. It has to be strong to withstand all the shock and force of the rider. Vanpowers Bike puts safety first, creating the world's first electric bike with an assembled frame in response to the stability and safety problems common in the e-bike market. ''We named it the City Vanture. We hope it will create a unique adventure for city commuters.'' Vanpowers Bike said.

City Vanture - A Great E-Bike Knows What You Want

A great e-bike is engaged and active with the rider, rather than just passively transferring energy. City Vanture uses a brushless high-speed hub motor. The 350w motor, sensor and controller are three-in-one integrated, which is more convenient for disassembly and assembly. City Vanture is lightweight and ranges up to 50 miles (80km) long mileage. The powerful motor can make your riding speed up to 25mph (40km/h). At top speed, equivalent to the distance from San Diego to Legoland CA. City Vanture's excellent acceleration gives you the feeling of loading a bow and release, the balance of the frame gives you a smoother ride, and the twisting forces allow you to drive through corners effectively.

At high speeds, stable riding and flexible braking are crucial. The City Vanture uses a Gates® belt instead of a typical chain. The Gates® belt has outstanding durability, is perfectly silent, lighter than chains, drives shifts well, and last 3-4 times longer than chains. A Gates® belt can last nearly 20,000 miles. You don't need to get your hands oiled, you don't need a chain. If the belt gets dirty, just wipe it with a rag dampened with water. Never bother with your old dusty chain again. The belt is impervious to water and salt, and there is no problem with rust when riding in wet seasons. It can also bring a smooth riding experience in harsh riding conditions

The City Vanture's Tektro® hydraulic disc brake features superb braking power, simple adjustment, and easy maintenance. It has unrivaled durability, stability, and ergonomics, smoother than a mechanical disc brake. A super stable and silent drivetrain and powerful and responsive brakes make riders safer on the road.

The central IP66 waterproof color LCD can show the 1-5 PAS levels, odometer, trip, current speed, battery, and walk assistance with high resolution and brightness. Multiple PAS level can bring more extended endurance mileage and save power. The display control panel located on the side of the handlebar is convenient for one-handed operation while riding. At the same time, the large screen and great interaction design can make it easier for cyclists to concentrate on cycling and reduce safety risks.

The 36V 7Ah LG3500 lithium battery can provide 50 miles (80km) of mileage in just two hours of charging. The cool thing is, you can install an extended battery like a kettle to extend the range up to 80 miles (130km), enough for you to explore the city. City Vanture's unique smart dual-battery module on the extended battery can automatically identify the consumption and capacity of the original battery and the extended battery simultaneously. When it is recognized that the original battery remaining is too low, the extended battery will be automatically connected, and the two batteries will be used together. So that it can effectively slow down the power loss and be energy-saving, and the battery service life will be longer. The dual-battery module achieves a brilliant balance, significantly improves the use of efficiency, and extends the longer endurance mileage

With a total weight of only 35lbs (15.5kg), City Vanture made by lightweight 6061 aluminum frame can easily be lifted upstairs and wherever you want to go. The lighter frame allows riders to travel longer distances with less effort.

The battery and frame are integrated by tenon-and-mortise structure. The semi-hidden cable design is clean and aesthetically pleasing, while increasing the sturdiness. Each City Vanture e-bike has an exclusive frame number and undergoes a comprehensive and rigorous quality inspection.

City Vanture offers customers more than ten customized frame colors. Carbon Black, Shining Black, Ruby, Neon Yellow, Chalk Blue, Infinite Silver, Camo, Cream, Wood, Neon Green, Neon Purple.

A great bike is a reliable machine. In city bikes, high-quality brakes, excellent drivetrains, and durable tires are the driving force behind Vanpowers Bike's constant quest. City Vanture's creative breakthrough in stability and riding safety will undoubtedly further promote the development of electric bicycles. Such a historic e-bike will launch a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo on May 24, 2022.

To find more surprises about City Vanture, please leave your email on the crowdfunding page of Vanpowers.Bike. Also Join the Vanpowers Bike Facebook group to participate in the discussion and quiz game of City Vanture.

About Vanpowers Bike

Vanpowers Bike is committed to creating professional and high-quality electric bikes based on the mission of environmentally-friendly and clean energy and is always striving for the next better e-bike. Vanpowers Bike constantly develops new e-bike technologies and commits to producing electric bicycles with excellent performance and attractive appearance. Vanpowers Bike has never stopped exploring. They treat each e-bike as a work of art. Let every adventurer's riding journey being mega power at ease.

