Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from LA to Boise

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avelo Airlines begins its highly anticipated nonstop service between Los Angeles and Boise. The new flight offers Angelenos a more convenient and affordable alternative for accessing Southwestern Idaho's blend of outdoor beauty and urban culture.

One-way introductory fares between LA's best airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – and Boise Airport (BOI) start at $69*. Flights can be booked at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "It's officially time for Avelo to say hello to Boise. There is a special bond between LA and Boise as an increasing number of Southern Californians relocate to Southwestern Idaho. With today's inaugural departure, traveling between these two popular and beautiful destinations is now easier than ever."

The new route will operate on Mondays and Fridays, with a special inaugural flight today. Avelo will serve the route with 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 jetliners.



Route Departs Arrives Inaugural Flight: Today (May 24) BUR-BOI 1:30 p.m. 4:25 p.m.

BOI-BUR 6:25 p.m. 7:35 p.m. Flight Schedule Effective May 27: Mondays & Fridays BUR-BOI 7:30 a.m. 10:25 a.m.

BOI-BUR 11:05 a.m. 12:15 p.m.

In 2021, over 50,000 people relocated to Idaho and over the last five years, Californians represented 46% of the resettling in the area. With the transformational shift to remote work, an increasing number of people are moving to Idaho from LA because of its lower cost of living, job opportunities and higher quality of life. Southwestern Idaho has also become a popular destination for businesses to relocate due to lower taxes and less expensive health care.

Boise — A Rare Blend of Unique Idaho Experiences

Boise, Idaho's capital city, is unlike most cities. The City of Trees is a rare blend of urban and outdoors, active and relaxing, and unforgettable family-friendly experiences. Southwestern Idaho boasts interesting and unique sites and attractions, unlimited recreation and diverse cultural offerings. At the foot of the scenic Boise Front, the region hosts several Fortune 500 companies with national and international headquarters or divisions, sprawling high tech campuses and a major university with a distinctive blue football field. With a river running through its downtown, Boise visitors enjoy easily accessible outdoors as much as the city's eclectic urban offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to the Boise Airport today," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "Nonstop service to Burbank Airport provides convenient access to downtown LA and Southern California attractions—a quick and easy summer getaway!"

LA's Best Airport

Whether travelers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles necessary at larger airports). All of this makes BUR Los Angeles' ultra-convenient, stress-free travel gateway.

"The start of service to Boise is a great way to help kick off our summer travel season, which looks to be a busy one," said Frank Miller, Executive Director of Hollywood Burbank Airport. "We hope passengers find that flying to or from Hollywood Burbank Airport is the easiest and most convenient part of their journey."

In addition to BOI, Avelo serves nine popular and beautiful Western U.S. destinations from BUR:

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

Denver / Fort Collins, CO (FNL)

Eugene, OR (EUG)

Eureka / Arcata, CA (ACV)

Medford / Rogue Valley, OR (MFR)

Pasco / Tri-Cities, WA (PSC)

Redding, CA (RDD)

Salt Lake City / Ogden, UT (OGD)

Sonoma / Santa Rosa, CA (STS)

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The large Boeing 737 jets Avelo operates offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the smaller regional aircraft historically serving this route. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

