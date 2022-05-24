Planon achieves double-digit growth and hits all-time revenue high

NIJMEGEN, the Netherlands, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of smart sustainable building management software, reflects on a successful 2021. Despite challenging global circumstances, the company achieved a 19% total revenue increase and remained firmly on course to advance its strategic ambitions.

Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of Planon, says, "We are very proud of the progress we made in 2021. We expanded our client base with a record number of new global customers, and in a very competitive labor market, we managed to grow our employee base by 14%. Our investments in product innovation and organizational development ensure that we are set to further support our current and new clients with solutions for the building challenges of the 21st century."

Across the board, Planon established strong organic growth, expanding its footprint in its target markets for Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS), Real Estate Management, Campus Management and Service Provider solutions.

With the acquisition of a majority stake in Reasult BV, Planon strengthened its position in the market for real estate owners, investors and developers in the Netherlands, Belgium and the DACH region. Additionally, Planon fully acquired IoT developer Axonize, delivering on its ambition of enabling connected buildings at scale and fortifying its market-leading position in smart building systems. The company also managed to significantly grow its global partner ecosystem, adding system integrators and more than 40 technology partners.

Planon's position as a Leader has been repeatedly acknowledged by independent research and market intelligence firms. In 2021, Planon was named a 'Leader' in three IDC MarketScape reports*. Noted as major strengths that Planon delivers to its clients are the company's open platform strategy and partner ecosystem, digital visualization capabilities, global presence and and global higher education expertise.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS CMMS Application 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47985421, August 2021); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Facility Management Application 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47987021, August 2021); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Education Maintenance and Facility 2021 Application Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48145321, October 2021)

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

View original content:

SOURCE Planon