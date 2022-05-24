ServiceTitan Deepens its Executive Team, Appointing Olive Huang as General Counsel and Doug Myers as SVP of Operations

Technology Veterans Join ServiceTitan to Provide the Trades with Transformative Technology

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , a software platform built to power the trades, today welcomed two seasoned leaders to its executive team: Olive Huang as General Counsel and Secretary of the Board, and Doug Myers as Senior Vice President of Operations. Both executives bring a wealth of experience and expertise as ServiceTitan continues building innovative software tools to meet the needs of an industry experiencing rapid and revolutionary digital transformation.

Olive Huang, General Counsel at ServiceTitan (PRNewswire)

"Tradespeople are the unsung heroes we rely on to provide essential services like running water, electricity, air conditioning, and heat," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "As the Operating System that powers the trades, it's our responsibility to build a leadership team with the experience and expertise to solve our customers' biggest challenges and to ultimately improve the lives and businesses of contractors across the country. I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Olive and Doug to ServiceTitan as they join us on this mission."

Huang and Myers join ServiceTitan at an important time. In recent months, the company has bolstered its leadership team with top talent, including: Kim Estrada , Vice President, Professional Services; Anne Leschin , Vice President Strategic Finance and Investor Relations; Krista McBeth , Vice President, People Operations; Adam Spisak , Vice President, Global Customer Success; and Christian Posse , Vice President of Data.

Most recently serving as General Counsel at Nutanix, Huang brings over fifteen years of legal acumen to ServiceTitan, specifically in the enterprise technology space. In her roles at Nutanix, Huang helped build a legal team from the ground up, supporting a fast-growth company through multiple business transitions. Huang has also worked at SanDisk as legal counsel overseeing SEC reporting and M&A, and represented a multitude of technology companies at Latham & Watkins.

"It's clear how ServiceTitan positively impacts trade businesses large and small all across the country," said Huang. "The trades are the ultimate customer service industry, and it's the human connection that makes the work ServiceTitan does so special. I'm incredibly proud to be joining this exceptional team chasing this impressive mission."

Myers joins ServiceTitan from LinkedIn, where he led Business Operations. Initially joining LinkedIn in 2011, Myers helped the company achieve massive growth by crafting growth strategies and driving operational excellence. Prior to LinkedIn, he served as a consultant at global strategy consulting firm Bain & Company and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Tradespeople work incredibly hard to provide essential services. I'm thrilled to be joining a company that is laser-focused on supporting them," said Myers. "ServiceTitan provides our customers with technology that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to power nearly every facet of their operations, helping them grow their business and allowing their technicians to spend more time doing what they do best - helping their customers."

For more information on open roles and opportunities at the world's fastest-growing vertical SaaS company, visit here .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

Doug Myers Senior Vice President of Operations at ServiceTitan (PRNewswire)

ServiceTitan Logo (PRNewsfoto/ServiceTitan) (PRNewswire)

