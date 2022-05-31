Governor Ducey Declares Airbag Recall Repair Month in Arizona | 190,000 Dangerous, Unrepaired Recalled Airbags in Arizona

Data shows the issue disproportionately impacts lower-income and non-English speaking communities; Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealers urge drivers to check for dangerous safety recalls & are even giving away $50 prepaid Mastercards if airbag repairs are made

PHOENIX, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 190,000 vehicles in Arizona – across all makes and models – have unrepaired, recalled airbags. When exposed over time to heat and humidity, these recalled airbags can transform from life-saving devices to life-threatening ones – in a crash, they could rupture and cause injury or death.

Check To Protect Logo (PRNewsfoto/Check To Protect) (PRNewswire)

To help keep drivers safe heading into the summer heat, Governor Ducey has joined Check To Protect – in partnership with local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealers – to designate June as Airbag Recall Repair Month in Arizona. This campaign – taking place statewide – aims to encourage Arizona state drivers of all vehicles to make safety a priority by taking immediate action to prevent serious injury and death. It's critical that every Arizona driver check their vehicle as hot summer weather can increase the risk associated with defective recalled airbags.

In Arizona, this issue disproportionately impacts communities with a higher concentration of English as a second language or low-income vehicle owners. Research shows these communities are less likely to take action to get severe recalls, like the Takata airbag, fixed. This inaction could be due to the communities' low level of recall awareness, lack of an existing relationship with dealers or limited availability for recall repairs due to work or family obligations. Moreover, drivers of older or used vehicles are harder to reach by conventional recall outreach measures and are less likely to know the recall status of their vehicles.

That's why Check to Protect is reminding Arizona drivers that it is fast, free and easy to check for airbag recalls and get them repaired. Here's what drivers need to know:

Check for Recalls:

Schedule a FREE repair appointment at a local dealership.

Throughout the state, Check To Protect, dealers and automakers are getting the word out to vehicle owners through mailers, advertising, vehicle and door-to-door canvassing and other outreach. These messages are notifying drivers of open airbag recalls (or encouraging them to check at www.CheckToProtect.org) and urging them to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting these dangerous airbags replaced immediately.

Airbag Recall Repair Month is an effort by Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram as part of the Check To Protect program. Check To Protect was founded by the National Safety Council and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in 2017. Today, program partners include vehicle safety advocates as well as Ford, General Motors, Toyota, and Volvo. Check To Protect welcomes any automaker or consumer and vehicle safety organization to join the effort to raise awareness for vehicle safety recalls.

