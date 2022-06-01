UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: UPST) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)

Did you lose money on investments in Upstart Holdings?

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Upstart Holdings, Inc. ("Upstart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UPST) between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Upstart is a cloud-based artificial intelligence ("AI") lending platform. The Company claims that "AI lending enables a superior loan product with improved economics that can be shared between consumers and lenders" And that Upstart "leverage[s] the power of AI to more accurately quantify the true risk of a loan." The Company recognizes revenue primarily from fees paid by banks.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that: (1) Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; and (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart's Chief Financial Officer cited "rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $43.52, or over 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 12, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased UPST securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options

