Dearfoams Partners with American Drag Queen and Activist Nina West to Honor LGBTQ+ Community

Dearfoams, well-known slipper and shoe manufacturer, launched a collaboration with Nina West, American Drag Queen and activist, on new designs surrounding Pride Month. These new releases combine the comfort and quality of Dearfoams with the freedom and self-expression from Nina West through the line of slippers.

Inclusivity, community, comfort and fun is at the heart of the collaboration. It represents the freedom of self-expression with a line of slippers that brings comfort to every home. The collection consists of Unisex Nina West Cozy Classic Clog, Color Block Genuine Shearling Slingback, Glitter Scuff, Furry Closed Back and Alpine Brixen Bootie. The brand additionally launched the unisex Dearfoams Celebrates Pride Scuff in a variation of 7 colorways to embrace the freedom to express yourself.

Nina West is a native to Columbus, Ohio, the home of Dearfoams, making this a treasure to the brand's community. Nina has performed in thousands of shows giving generous time and talent and is passionate to giving back. As a part of the brand's collaboration – Dearfoams donated to the Nina West Foundation, a platform to lift and support LGBTQ+ organizations which has raised over two million dollars for local and national charities.

Nina details the collaboration with Dearfoams stating, "I am thrilled to be partnering with a truly iconic Columbus, Ohio based brand known for comfort. This line is fabulous! It celebrates living your life loudly in lush comfort while supporting a wonderful organization. Thank you Dearfoams for making this dream a reality."

The collection is available on dearfoams.com ranging from $36-$85.

